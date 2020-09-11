Boity’s fragrance pre-orders sold out online

After launching her debut fragrance Pink Sapphire this week Boity Thulo took to her social media pages to announce that the pre-orders were all sold out. Last night she posted an announcement stating: “OMG YOU GUYS DID THAT! WE SOLD OUT OUR FIRST 1,000 BOTTLES PRE-SALES!! Thank you so much for supporting us fam!!”

OMG ???????????? YOU GUYS DID THAT! WE SOLD OUT OUR FIRST 1000 BOTTLES PRE-SALES!! ????????✨???????????? Thank you so much for supporting us fam!!! ????????????❤️

Tomorrow we go live with #BoityPinkSapphire sales! Thank you so so much!! ???????????????????????????????????? #BoityxHaloHeritage pic.twitter.com/zGapap5Rvq — #OwnYourThrone???? (@Boity) September 10, 2020

Boity said that she woke up feeling blessed and a follower named GogoNtombiyolwandle responded: “I was just telling my mom guri(that) Sunday I dreamt of people looking for ur perfume bari it’s out of stock. But I dismissed it as a dream from my moms old job selling perfume ko edgars. Then yesterday I saw ur post ka the pre-sales. Congrats lala!”

I was just telling my mom guri Sunday I dreamt of people looking for ur perfume bari it’s out of stock. But I dismissed it as a dream from my moms old job selling perfume ko edgars. Then yesterday I saw ur post ka the pre sales. Congrats lala! ???????????????? ❤️Ur silent cheerleader! — GogoNtombiyolwandle???????????? (@RNokwanda) September 11, 2020

The message is particularly significant as Boity herself took a spiritual journey to become a sangoma a while ago. This was seen in her previously flighted reality show.

The fragrance officially launched online today on the Halo heritage website announced on Boity on her twitter page.

She encouraged her fans to continue supporting her business venture and thanked those who already had.

Speaking to The Citizen, Boity shared how the fragrance was a passion project and something she’s wanted to do as a young girl.

“I’ve always loved perfume and I knew I wanted my own. I started with deodorant and when that took off this was the next step of the process.”

Boity simply broke down the fragrance title as being named after her favourite colour sapphire and aura pink. In essence, Boity says she wanted to capture and bottle the duality of women.

For those doubting the validity of the fragrance, Boity worked with perfumers to develop a scent that is high end yet suits the needs of the local climate and appeals to many. Pink Sapphire is described as an ode to powerful, modern, African queens, making Boity most fitting in her role as partner and muse.

The fragrance has lingering top notes that transform as the day continues and work in conjunction with deeper base notes.

Congratulatory messages from the celebrity community and have been trickling in on Boity’s page.

You did THAT ???????????? — Motshidisi Mohono ???????? (@MotshidisiM) September 10, 2020

