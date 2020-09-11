Celebs & viral 11.9.2020 09:43 am

Have you seen Trevor Noah’s new bae, Minka Kelly?

Citizen Reporter
Actress Minka Kelly has been linked to Derek Jeter in the past. Picture: Instagram

The Daily Show host and Mzansi export is said to be “smitten” by the actress.

Trevor Noah has been able to thus far, keep his private life private, however rumours have been rife about his personal life and that his new girlfriend is actress, Minka Kelly according to international reports by E! News.

The funny-man  is rumoured to be seeing actress model Minka Kelly for several months already and that the two have reportedly been living together.

Minka was secretly engaged to American former professional baseball player and ex of Mariah Carey, Derek Jeter at one point but Minka ended the relationship a year later.

Check out pictures of Minka published by our sister site here.

 

