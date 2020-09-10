Bonang Matheba’s return to radio goes international

After years of working on building her legacy outside the entertainment industry, Bonang Matheba has surprised the masses with the news that she will be returning to radio. Well, sort of…

Bonang will have her own podcast on American media personality Charlamagne tha God’s Black Effect Podcast Network.

The network was announced as part of his new partnership with iHeartMedia that will see the shows on the network anchored by his own syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club”.

American entertainment news website Variety reports that the venture is positioned to become the world’s largest podcast publisher dedicated to black listeners and voices in black culture.

“Blackness has an immediate, culture-shifting effect on everything. Blackness controls the cool. Blackness is the culture, but black voices are not monolithic. The only way to appreciate the diversity of thought and experiences in black culture is to build a platform for those voices to be heard,” said Charlamagne tha God in a statement.

While she has yet to release the deets on what we can expect from her podcast, all we know for now is that it will be called “Untitled” with Bonang Matheba.

Other podcasts on the network include; “Hot Happy Mess” with Zuri Hall, “Holding Court” with Eboni K. Williams, “Laugh and Learn” with Flame Monroe (executive produced by Tiffany Haddish) and “Cut To It” with Steven Smith Sr. to name a few.

Matheba and Charlamagne tha God met about two years ago at South Africa’s first-ever Global Citizen concert. The pair kept in touch and have been fawning over each other’s work since.

Nine months ago, she appeared on The Breakfast Club where she was interviewed by Charlamagne and his co-hosts Angela Yee and DJ Envy.

The Black Effect Podcast Network is set to debut in America’s autumn.

