Kwa Mam’Mkhize and Andile nominated for Hollywood awards

KZN businesswoman, entrepreneur and reality TV star, Shauwn Mkhize and son Andile Mpisane announced yesterday their three international award nominations from The Hollywood African Prestigious Awards.

Kwa Mam’Mkhize has been nominated in the category Best Reality TV Show and Andile Mpisane has been nominated in the category Best New Independent African Artists and Best New Male Independent African Music Video in the fourth Annual HAPAwards.

A description of what the awards are about on the official website describes the awards as for actors, musicians, comedians, celebrities and world-renowned dignitaries that have captured audiences for generations – transforming and challenging our understanding. They enable us to see ourselves in each other, celebrate our triumphs and illustrate our flaws while creating a space for the many narratives that reflect our rich, collective cultures and history together.

Twitter reacted with confusion to the nominations as it appears that no one in South Africa has heard of the awards before.

I think your “Hollywood” is missing an “N” at the beginning pic.twitter.com/zSI5UDcuwn — UmalambaneZN ➐ (@UmalambaneZN) September 8, 2020

HEBANA and the song ???? someone sing it for me please — mzo mzobe youtube channel now available plz subcri (@Mzoh04466594) September 8, 2020

The nomination comes less than a year since the debut of Kwa Mam’Mkhize on Mzansi Magic.

The Citizen got hold of the show’s director, Olwethu Mlotshwa, to get a sense of what cast and crew are feeling about the international recognition.

Mlotshwa said: “It feels great to nominated for an international award.

“The show is really great and deserves the attention it now getting. I’m happy for Mamkhize, Andile and Sbahle. I am happy for the fact that Mamkhize sought out to tell her story of her family, instead of having it told by the media as it has been for years. Most importantly, I am happy to have been part of this story and the nomination.”

Describing why she agreed to allow the cameras into her life, Mkhize said: “I’ve led a very private life. It was a long road to get me here. I decided to do this show because the media had long spoken for us. We wanted people to see us as we are. That was the initial plan but I enjoyed how people responded to me and my family. The love is overwhelming, I still can’t believe it myself.”

The reality TV show captured Mpisane’s love for gqom and viewers got the chance to see a glimpse of the music video for his EP Umcimbi ft Madanon and Distruction Boyz. HAPAwards has nominated the music video, which has over a million views on YouTube.

Mpisane said on the nominations: “This came as a huge surprise to me, as this year marks my first year in the music industry, then I receive such nominations not just in my country but internationally. Indeed, this proves my intentions of taking gqom to the world and being an advocate for all young South African and African artists. This nomination is not solely for me but for everyone who believes that music is a universal language.”

Winners will be announced on Sunday, 18 October 2020, starting 7pm on www.hapawards.com and across social media channels.

