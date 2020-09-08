Lasizwe gets a new R150K smile

Reality TV star and social media sensation Lasizwe Dambuza has left fans in disbelief after revealing that he paid a whopping R150,000 for a new smile.

Yup. R150,000 for a set of new gnashers installed by celebrity dentist Dr Alexander Faizi Yousssefián-Rawháni (aka Dr Smile, Lex Leo).

Like I really can’t believe I just spent 150K on my new teeth! I hope these veneers come with advanced English Vocabulary for the next 20 years! I Love Dr Smile mara yoh I wish upon no one to experience 150K leaving their account in a blink of an eye. ???????? — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) September 7, 2020

This sparked a conversation among Lasizwe’s fans about the cost of veneers and other dental work as well as the pain of seeing debit orders leave your account.

after confirming the price the lady asked do I wanna make an appointment… it’s not within my budget ma’am ☠️ pic.twitter.com/4yXG5MFb7A — Seonaid Kabiah (@KabiahSeonaid) September 7, 2020

TILL THIS DAY I SWITCH OFF my phone when it’s time for debt orders to start playing with my account — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) September 7, 2020

Yoh Lasizwe ???? I can only imagine, I paid 8K for one lateral incisor three years ago. No regrets cause a good smile is worth it. ❤ Enjoy your new set ???? — 30 years or Love and Prosperity. ???? (@nicki_D_) September 7, 2020

I only paid 34k in 2018 for mine closing a front gap I thought that was expensive for me but 150k hhai khona.. its a good investment thou. — Milli Mot (@millicent_mot) September 7, 2020

One follower tried to kill Lasizwe’s buzz by insinuating he was lying but Lasizwe quickly shut down the hate with a video filmed during his procedure.

Number 1, u mang wena!? Number 2 Just to because uThomas wena seeing is believing! Find attached video below! SKA SPEEDA THOMAS! https://t.co/PvRA9ObvZb pic.twitter.com/8tSAFtklLe — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) September 7, 2020

Although Dr Yousssefián-Rawháni is South Africa’s dentist to the stars, he is also a rapper, jeweller, philanthropist and part-time lecturer.

He has worked with famous faces such as Boity Thulo (and her mom Modiehi), DJ Maphorisa, Pearl Thusi, Maps Maponyane and Pearl Thusi, to name a few.

READ NEXT: Snarls over ‘Dr Smile’ name

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.