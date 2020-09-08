Celebs & viral 8.9.2020 12:42 pm

Lasizwe gets a new R150K smile

Kaunda Selisho
Lasizwe gets a new R150K smile

Reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza getting a new set of veneers installed by Dr. Smile | Image: Twitter (Screenshot)

The reality star spoiled himself with a new set of veneers installed by celebrity dentist Dr Alexander Faizi Yousssefián-Rawháni.

Reality TV star and social media sensation Lasizwe Dambuza has left fans in disbelief after revealing that he paid a whopping R150,000 for a new smile.

Yup. R150,000 for a set of new gnashers installed by celebrity dentist Dr Alexander Faizi Yousssefián-Rawháni (aka Dr Smile, Lex Leo).

This sparked a conversation among Lasizwe’s fans about the cost of veneers and other dental work as well as the pain of seeing debit orders leave your account.

One follower tried to kill Lasizwe’s buzz by insinuating he was lying but Lasizwe quickly shut down the hate with a video filmed during his procedure.

Although Dr Yousssefián-Rawháni is South Africa’s dentist to the stars, he is also a rapper, jeweller, philanthropist and part-time lecturer.

He has worked with famous faces such as Boity Thulo (and her mom Modiehi), DJ Maphorisa, Pearl Thusi, Maps Maponyane and Pearl Thusi, to name a few.

READ NEXT: Snarls over ‘Dr Smile’ name

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General EFF may be sued for damages, say experts

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, EFF protests, Zuma’s arms deal trial and Zondo commission

Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: SA breaches 15,000 death mark

Environment Emotion vs science: Rogue baboon causes drama in Cape Town

Eish! EFF Monday mayhem: Ndlozi tells Madonsela to go to hell


today in print

Read Today's edition