Lasizwe gets a new R150K smile

Reality TV star and social media sensation Lasizwe Dambuza has left fans in disbelief after revealing that he paid a whopping R150,000 for a new smile.
Yup. R150,000 for a set of new gnashers installed by celebrity dentist Dr Alexander Faizi Yousssefián-Rawháni (aka Dr Smile, Lex Leo).
Like I really can’t believe I just spent 150K on my new teeth! I hope these veneers come with advanced English Vocabulary for the next 20 years! I Love Dr Smile mara yoh I wish upon no one to experience 150K leaving their account in a blink of an eye. ????????
— Lasizwe (@lasizwe) September 7, 2020
This sparked a conversation among Lasizwe’s fans about the cost of veneers and other dental work as well as the pain of seeing debit orders leave your account.
Just checked it now ????????????♂️ pic.twitter.com/xdN1CFOH9J
— L€T$0 ???????? (@Letso_R) September 7, 2020
after confirming the price the lady asked do I wanna make an appointment… it’s not within my budget ma’am ☠️ pic.twitter.com/4yXG5MFb7A
— Seonaid Kabiah (@KabiahSeonaid) September 7, 2020
TILL THIS DAY I SWITCH OFF my phone when it’s time for debt orders to start playing with my account
— Lasizwe (@lasizwe) September 7, 2020
Yoh Lasizwe ???? I can only imagine, I paid 8K for one lateral incisor three years ago. No regrets cause a good smile is worth it. ❤ Enjoy your new set ????
— 30 years or Love and Prosperity. ???? (@nicki_D_) September 7, 2020
I only paid 34k in 2018 for mine closing a front gap I thought that was expensive for me but 150k hhai khona.. its a good investment thou.
— Milli Mot (@millicent_mot) September 7, 2020
One follower tried to kill Lasizwe’s buzz by insinuating he was lying but Lasizwe quickly shut down the hate with a video filmed during his procedure.
Number 1, u mang wena!?
Number 2 Just to because uThomas wena seeing is believing! Find attached video below!
SKA SPEEDA THOMAS! https://t.co/PvRA9ObvZb pic.twitter.com/8tSAFtklLe
— Lasizwe (@lasizwe) September 7, 2020
Although Dr Yousssefián-Rawháni is South Africa’s dentist to the stars, he is also a rapper, jeweller, philanthropist and part-time lecturer.
It’s not often I get to spend a lot of 1 on 1 time with my closest friends, even if it’s in my chair looking after their smiles…but every so often, the stars align.. @pearlthusi you were an absolutely exemplary patient today, thank you for entrusting me with such a special responsibility????????♥️ #drsmile #celebritydentist #dscdsa #pearlthusi #queensono #thincclinic #cosmeticdentist #bahai
He has worked with famous faces such as Boity Thulo (and her mom Modiehi), DJ Maphorisa, Pearl Thusi, Maps Maponyane and Pearl Thusi, to name a few.
