Coconut Kelz’ mom shows off her ‘dry, frizzy’ hair

Coconut Kelz’ mother may be building a fanbase of her own.

This after the comedian cast her mom in her latest video poking fun at the drama surrounding the Clicks advert and a recent comment made by Minnie Dlamini.

“Clicks is innocent!! Damn you guys! Not their fault your hair is frizzy, dull, dry and damaged. At least it’s not ghetto Bantu knots,” tweeted Coconut Kelz along with a video in which she plays the role of a director of an ad while her mom plays the model.

The fictional director is trying to get the model’s hair to “move and flow” in the wind, to no avail, leading her to conclude that “this is why they call it damaged”.

“It’s not Clicks’ fault, I’ve shown you guys side by side what it could look like. It’s dull, it’s damaged, lifeless, nappy but it’s also greasy at the same time,” she added.

Clicks is innocent!! Damn you guys! Not their fault your hair is frizzy, dull, dry and damaged. At least it’s not ghetto Bantu knots ???? pic.twitter.com/9RrfBe69Mg — Coconut Kelz (@CoconutKelz) September 4, 2020

As usual, there were those who felt as though this is not the time to be making jokes, nor is this the subject to joke about.

Thank you for your input. It’s very important ???? — Coconut Kelz (@CoconutKelz) September 5, 2020

K — Coconut Kelz (@CoconutKelz) September 4, 2020

Think sis. Use your brain and think about what I’m doing and why. — Coconut Kelz (@CoconutKelz) September 5, 2020

But those who get the joke kept the laughs coming, including veteran South African broadcaster, Felicia Mabuza-Suttle.

It’s “in the wind, in the wind” for me ???? — Nhlanhla Mgobhozi (@nmgobhozi) September 4, 2020

@CoconutKelz

I know its @CoconutKelz‘s beautiful mom, #Penny. Most moms love to be mistaken for ‘big sisters.’ Teasing. But she really could pass for her sister here.????#Penny, how could you even keep a straight face gurl? From doctor to model.???? — Felicia Mabuza-Suttle (@Feliciamabuza) September 4, 2020

Most surprising of all seemed to be the fact that the model in the video is Coconut Kelz’ mother, who seems to be amassing a fan base of her own.

She could be ???? — Coconut Kelz (@CoconutKelz) September 5, 2020

More than one take ???????? — Coconut Kelz (@CoconutKelz) September 6, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.