Coconut Kelz’ mom shows off her ‘dry, frizzy’ hair

Kaunda Selisho
Comedian Lesego Tlhabi (Coconut Kelz) and her mother in a video poking fun a the Clicks advert | Image: Screenshot (Twitter)

The comedian cast her mom in her latest video poking fun at the drama surrounding the Clicks advert and a recent comment made by Minnie Dlamini.

Coconut Kelz’ mother may be building a fanbase of her own.

This after the comedian cast her mom in her latest video poking fun at the drama surrounding the Clicks advert and a recent comment made by Minnie Dlamini.

“Clicks is innocent!! Damn you guys! Not their fault your hair is frizzy, dull, dry and damaged. At least it’s not ghetto Bantu knots,” tweeted Coconut Kelz along with a video in which she plays the role of a director of an ad while her mom plays the model.

The fictional director is trying to get the model’s hair to “move and flow” in the wind, to no avail, leading her to conclude that “this is why they call it damaged”.

“It’s not Clicks’ fault, I’ve shown you guys side by side what it could look like. It’s dull, it’s damaged, lifeless, nappy but it’s also greasy at the same time,” she added.

As usual, there were those who felt as though this is not the time to be making jokes, nor is this the subject to joke about.

But those who get the joke kept the laughs coming, including veteran South African broadcaster, Felicia Mabuza-Suttle.

Most surprising of all seemed to be the fact that the model in the video is Coconut Kelz’ mother, who seems to be amassing a fan base of her own.

