HBO Max turns Cape Town into distant planet for the new ‘Raised By Wolves’ series

Hayden Horner
According to director Ridley Scott, the planet Keplar 22-b, which is some 587,1 light years from Earth, looks like Cape Town.

Just days after its release, director Ridley Scott’s (Alien, Blade Runner, Gladiator) latest sci-fi offering is already garnering massive positive reviews.

“Though I will be writing a medium length review, here is the only thing you need to know about this new sci fi series executive produced by ALIEN director Ridley Scott…you MUST see it!,” wrote online reviewer Daniel Schnee.

Watch the trailer here:

And yes, having already seen the first three episodes, I have to agree with Schnee.

Aside from the jaw-dropping special effects that Ridley Scott is known for, the terrain of the planet Keplar 22-b, which is a real planet some 587,1 light years from Earth, looked strangely familiar.

Some familiar Cape flora in the series.

As it turns out, the bulk of Raised By Wolves’ locations for Keplar were shot in Cape Town.

And I wasn’t the only one who spotted our Fairest Cape, including Green Point Stadium. Comments by fellow South Africans on Reddit also turned out be funny. Ahh, good old SA humour. Gotta love it.

The android, Mother, and the children she has to protect.

They ranged from “Is that braai smoke drifting across the picture?” to “It’s Cape Town, so probably a bush fire or a wine farm burning” and “Yes Ridley Scott production, filmed mostly at Lourensford Wine Farm, outside somerset west. Relocated almost a 1000 Quiver trees to get the alien landscape.”

Part of our gorgeous Cape mountain rand in the background.

