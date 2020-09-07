Entertainment 7.9.2020 11:44 am

Hayden Horner
Is Cassper jealous of Master KG’s global fame?

Is Cassper Nyovest really jealous of Master KG?

Fans seem to think he is jealous after he told Master KG not to seek Twitter’s blue verification badge.

Maybe Cassper Nyovest’s intentions were genuine when he advised Master KG to not apply for Twitter blue verification but fans seem to think Cass is jealous.

By now, everyone from Mzansi to Montenegro has heard of Master KG thanks to his global hit Jerusalema, which is breaking records on social media – having already reached more than 110 million views on YouTube.

Ever-humble and possibly still not having grasped his song’s massive global impact, Master KG took to social media to request that Twitter grant him a blue verification badge, which really only identifies him as who he says he is on Twitter.

A reasonable request, until Cassper weighed in on KG’s post by advising him that he doesn’t need the verification badge.

“You don’t need none of that shit man!!! You’re a legend!!!” tweeted Cass.

And that’s when the fans took the opportunity to accuse the Mama I Made It hitmaker of being jealous of KG.

Duncan Ramahana asked his post: “So wena you want to stay verified and he mustn’t?”

Meanwhile, @NNeirow wrote: “Imagine if it was you hai I am just saying…”.

And this classic and very spicy Tweet came from @motsepe_rems: “A smoker warning non-smokers that smoking is bad.”

