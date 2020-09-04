Busiswa’s crush on Kabza De Small and other celeb-on-celeb crushes

Busiswa Gqulu has revealed she is currently crushing on Kabza De Small and she also decided to throw in a shot or two.

After seeing a 2-minute video of DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small dancing to their song Bella Ciao, Busiswa commented on Kabza, who was in the passenger seat drinking his milk, calling him her crush.

“Crush yam izithe minciza ngoBisi pha kwi passenger seat, aka yaz ba nam ndine dairy [My crush is drinking his milk seated in the passenger’s seat, little does he know that I also have dairy],” she wrote on Twitter.

Crush yam izithe minciza ngoBisi pha kwi passenger seat, aka yaz ba nam ndine dairy????❤️ https://t.co/73Q6bQoEEO — #SBWL ft Kamo Mphela (@busiswaah) September 3, 2020

Some of the Twitter responses to Busiwa’s offer were quite hilarious, with Abulele Fono writing: “Natural 100% Organic Dairy mnts’khaya!!!Yena he must stop playing with engineered milk and get the real deal”, and Maphobela saying: “Haibo. Kabza is too children for you. Yekel’ mtwana”.

Natural 100% Organic Dairy mnts’khaya!!! ???????????????????????????????????????? Yena he must stop playing with engineered milk and get the real deal ????????❤???????? — Abulele Fono (@Abulele_Fono) September 3, 2020

Haibo. Kabza is too children for you. Yekel’ mtwana pic.twitter.com/dKgp3Epmut — madumi (@madumi41763836) September 3, 2020

Celeb-on-celeb crushes are not uncommon in SA or other parts of the world for that matter.

Ok Mzansi once published a list of SA celebs and their own celeb crushes. Here are five of the featured celebs and their crushes:

AKA’s super crush is Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage Cassper Nyovest’s crush is Minnie Dlamini. The rapper has opened up about it on social media. Rapper Reason’s crush has always been Thembi Seete Vuyo Dabula’s crush is Pearl Thusi. Have you seen his IG posts about Pearl?! The one and only time Brian Themba revealed his crush, it was Pabi Moloi.

Just goes to show that when it comes to what the heart desires, even celebs get a little weak in the knees.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.