Unhappy local celebs react to #VulaPresident protests in Durban

South African celebrities have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the protests by fellow artists which took place in Durban this week.

The artists, including popular musicians such as DJ Tira, Dladla Mshunqisi and DJ Chynaman, hosted a mini-concert on the national highway which caused a huge traffic backlog in the vicinity of the EB Cloete Interchange.

This is in reaction to their industry being hard-hit by the national lockdown restrictions, which they say has left them struggling to feed themselves and their families.

The peaceful protest resulted in 35 people being arrested and six vehicles, including two trucks, being impounded.

Cassper Nyovest, after seeing the harsh police action took to social media to express his views, saying that that action of this nature should be focused on rapists and paedophiles.

We need the same energy for abusers and rapists. https://t.co/AlTLQIKAzA — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) September 2, 2020

Celebs have been making know their disdain for Nathi Mthetwa, the minister of sports, arts, and culture and Bonang Matheba was not afraid to make her sentiments public.

After a Twitter user wrote: “Nathi Mthethwa annoys me,” Matheba responded: “Me too. Very much.”

Catching wind of Matheba’s Tweet, Minister Mthetwa responded and asked her to “kindly share your concerns with me”.

Noted Bonang. I would like to invite you & @Mpumz_N to kindly share your concerns with me. You may share them on this platform, via DM’s or email. Whichever platform you prefer. — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) August 20, 2020

The South African entertainment industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus. Not being able to perform because of social distancing has really made it next to impossible for artists to make a living and many say the funds announced by Mthetwa have been hard to access.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.