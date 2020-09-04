Celebs & viral 4.9.2020 12:29 pm

I am alive, well and kicking – ‘Uzalo”s Masoja Msiza is very much alive

Uzalo actor Masoja Msiza reacts to rumours that he died.

‘The rumours are not true, I am very much alive,’ the actor said on his social media page.

Uzalo actor Masoja Msiza has shut down fake news circulating on social media that he is dead after a car accident.

Msiza, who plays the part of the ruthless and dodgy Nkunzi on the SABC 1 series, took to social media to let his followers know he alive and well.

In a video that he posted on his Twitter account, Msiza said the rumours are not true: “I am alive well and kicking, it’s through the mercy of God.”

Responding to the rumours that the actor had died, @nosipho_mkoko wrote: “Village people are wicked, aaahh imagine saying a person is dead while still alive nah, chai God will punish them.”

The Uzalo show producers also slammed the rumours by posting on their Twitter page that: “Masoja Msiza @MasojaMsiza_ZA is very much alive & well. ???????? #Uzalo.”

