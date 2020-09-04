WATCH: DJ Sbu’s TS Records past comes back to haunt him

As another week comes to an end, The Citizen’s Lifestyle team brings you our weekly Entertainment Round-Up.

Things took a violent turn in Durban this week as police and entertainers clashed after the entertainers blocked one of the province’s main highways in an attempt to get the president to ease lockdown restrictions.

South Africans hailed DJ Sbu after the entrepreneur and artist announced that his Mofaya brand would be expanding to include three new energy drink flavours and 12 news carbonated soft drink flavours. However, there were those who had something to say about how he handled business at his now-defunct record label TS Records…

It’s been business as usual for musician and reality TV star Kelly Khumalo who made headlines this week after an alleged hitman came forward to claim that she allegedly hired him to end soccer star Senzo Meyiwa’s life.

