WATCH: Boity launches her own R1,5K eau de parfum

Media personality Boity Thulo kicked off the weekend by announcing her new eau de parfum called Boity Pink Sapphire on Friday.

My baby is here!!! I’d like to introduce all to Boity Pink Sapphire Eau de Parfum. ????????????????????????????????????✨✨✨ #BoityPinkSapphire pic.twitter.com/pgX5QkS9gq — #OwnYourThrone???? (@Boity) September 4, 2020

She made the announcement by posting an abstract video of herself spraying the scent onto herself in a variety of fancy looks and was immediately flooded with congratulatory messages and declarations of support.

947 Breakfast show host Anele Mdoda is among the lucky few who have smelled the product and she swears it’s amazing.

The launch of the product is part of her collaboration with a company called Halo Heritage, who describe themselves as the new leading creators of luxurious natural haircare and fine fragrances.

“For decades, high-end black hair care and fragrance, two lucrative categories in the global beauty sector, have remained largely untouched in South Africa. Diving into this untapped niche, Halo Heritage is bringing crafted luxury and prestige to the natural hair and celebrity fragrance market with an indulgent range of premium beauty items created for Africans and by Africans, that both entice and inspire,” said Halo Heritage in a statement.

“We want to empower young girls and women to feel strong, beautiful and confident with their natural crowns. We want them to wear their hair ‘halo’ naturally and feel proud and comfortable while doing so. Halo Heritage aims to not only meet the needs of black South Africans but to celebrate the proud heritage of natural hair, give more shine to beautiful black skin and lead the way in African celebrity fragrances.”

Hoping to create “a buzz” with their first official product launch, Halo Heritage partnered up with Thulo to create Boity Pink Sapphire.

“When I met Boity for the first time and hugged her, her energy and essence felt ‘pink’, like the colour of love,” said Halo Heritage CEO Inge Peacock in a statement.

“Pink Sapphire embodies her bubbly and joyous personality – she’s elegant yet approachable, down-to-earth but sophisticated. Together, we created a signature scent that’s fit for the sensual, feminine, multifaceted woman who is in charge of her destiny.”

According to the brand, creating a fragrance has been a lifelong dream of Boity’s.

“When the opportunity came about, I couldn’t say no. With my previous experience co-creating body perfumes, I considered this as the sensible next step that would give consumers broader insight into what I can offer as a businesswoman. After turning 30, I wanted to work on a fragrance geared towards a more mature audience, so in many ways, this collaboration was perfect timing.

“It’s a powerful but elegant fragrance. The top notes that you smell at first are the sugar, the fresh tangerine and wild marigold. After a few moments, you’ll smell the amber, jasmine, and French lavender and finally, the heavier base notes of ambroxan, moss and cedarwood bring that incredible depth – they balance out the sweeter notes perfectly. I just love it!” she added.

For this fragrance, Halo Heritage and Boity worked closely with French perfumer, Emilie Bouge, who brings over 22 years of experience in the art of perfumery.

The fragrance is manufactured in Grasse, France – a town on the French Riviera that is world-renowned for being the perfume capital of the world. The highly concentrated perfume oil is then shipped to South Africa and used as the base for all the fantastic, locally produced products in the range.

Boity Pink Sapphire (R1,495 for 100ml) will be sold exclusively on haloheritage.com and is available for purchase from 11 September 2020.

What is the difference between perfume and eau de parfum?

To cut a long story short? Perfume is of a stronger concentration and lasts slightly longer.

According to Southern Living, concentrations in eau de parfum are historically genderless and are second only to their cousin perfume in strength. EDPs contain between 15% and 20% pure perfume essence and their scent can last up to 8 hours.

Perfumes are the most concentrated and expensive of all fragrance options with a composition of 20% – 30% pure perfume that can last up to 24 hours.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.