Celebs & viral 4.9.2020 10:54 am

Sizwe Dhlomo calls Rasta to order after ‘Black Panther’ painting attempt

Kaunda Selisho
Rasta (Lebani Sirenje) posing next to his painting of Chadwick Boseman | Image: Twitter (screenshot)

Many tried to figure out who the person in the painting is, since it does not look like Chadwick Boseman.

Rasta has struck again! But this time, the man seems to be in pursuit of global acclaim after his latest attempt to immortalise the late Chadwick Boseman in his role as Marvel’s Black Panther.

While many tried to figure out who the person in the painting is (since it does not look like Boseman), Kaya FM radio host Sizwe Dhlomo expressed his dismay at the fact that Rasta even went as far tagging Marvel Studios and Boseman’s estate, who are now in control of his Twitter account.

Others tweeted Rasta their guesses about who he may have actually been attempting to paint.

Rasta (Lebani Sirenje) has become popular for his attempts to honour those who have passed on by painting images of them shortly after they die.

However, he is more popularly known for the fact that his paintings do not always look like their subjects.

Boseman’s death was announced by his estate earlier this week after a secret battle with cancer over the years.

