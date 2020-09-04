Sizwe Dhlomo calls Rasta to order after ‘Black Panther’ painting attempt

Rasta has struck again! But this time, the man seems to be in pursuit of global acclaim after his latest attempt to immortalise the late Chadwick Boseman in his role as Marvel’s Black Panther.

While many tried to figure out who the person in the painting is (since it does not look like Boseman), Kaya FM radio host Sizwe Dhlomo expressed his dismay at the fact that Rasta even went as far tagging Marvel Studios and Boseman’s estate, who are now in control of his Twitter account.

????????‍♂️ Rasta! You even tagged them mara? You’re embarrassing us monna! https://t.co/8CsaRgKyOc — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) September 3, 2020

Others tweeted Rasta their guesses about who he may have actually been attempting to paint.

Apologise and say you meant to say Teddy Pendergrass — #IAmPride (@alexsimanga) September 3, 2020

This looks like a Sbusiso from Tembisa — Gabrielle K.???? (@Gabbie_Kamo12) September 3, 2020

Grootman, emanyana. This is a young Teddy Pendergrass mos. — Dichaba (@Dichaba_) September 3, 2020

That Bra Biza from Stokvel pic.twitter.com/FvlXymCO2v — Roc ????????‍♂️???? (@RocWorldwide) September 3, 2020

I see Lionel Richie though ???? — TheLifestyleTourist (@ms_tourist) September 3, 2020

Rasta (Lebani Sirenje) has become popular for his attempts to honour those who have passed on by painting images of them shortly after they die.

However, he is more popularly known for the fact that his paintings do not always look like their subjects.

Don’t let American Twitter see this yhoweh pic.twitter.com/QenhA3GEOK — Alpha B???????? (@Green_Greenly) September 3, 2020

Boseman’s death was announced by his estate earlier this week after a secret battle with cancer over the years.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.