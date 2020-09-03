‘Think about Sbhale Mzizi’s financial well-being,’ says Maraza in #VulaPresident commentary

Musician and producer Maraza (Sphamandla Mhlongo) has implored government officials and civil servants alike to think about the importance of the #VulaPresident demonstrations by taking one seemingly small thing into consideration; the financial well-being of South Africa’s favourite celebrity baby Sbhale Mzizi.

Sbahle is the daughter of actress and media personality Ntando Duma and party promoter and DJ Junior De Rocka (Junior Mzizi). As entertainers, the pair have had their income streams impacted significantly by the pandemic and national lockdown.

After speaking about how much money he lost out on from not being able to perform or host events during the Easter weekend and the Durban July, he tried to put the negative financial impact of South Africa’s lockdown into perspective by using two household names.

“You know Junior De Rocka, he’s an event promoter from Durban. You know Ntando Duma… these two people are entertainers. They work in entertainment. They work in the field that has not been allowed to function since the beginning of the lockdown, and they have a child. A child you know. We all know these people. When you think about it… What is Sbahle eating? What is Amanda Black eating, what is A-Reece eating, what is Emtee eating? What is Zakwe eating? What are the people eating?”

I wish I had known about this demonstration earlier. I honestly feel used. I was one of the people who contributed to calming the nation at the start of this lockdown. pic.twitter.com/goApV7XJ0X — MarazA of AFRICA (@Marazamc) September 2, 2020

In his video, Maraza also highlighted the important role artists and entertainers played in convincing the masses how important it was to comply with lockdown regulations when they were first imposed in March.

“Entertainers were used to calm the nerves of the nation,” added Maraza before listing all the ways in which they communicated the message that people should comply.

“The one industry where people were most important and most to calm the nerves of the country those are the people that are starving until this day…”

Maraza further noted that artists tried to communicate their grievances through more peaceful mediums such as open letters and radio interviews, however, those went ignored, thus necessitating the #VulaPresident demonstrations.

Today, not only are we forgotten, we are beaten by our notoriously BRUTAL POLICE & gassed, for screaming out due to hunger!

Singafa yiCovid. SIYAFA yindlala. SIYAFA yi teargas. #VulaMrPresident #VulaSilambile pic.twitter.com/ODW1Xdr1Ev — MarazA of AFRICA (@Marazamc) September 2, 2020

Based on his observations, Maraza says the violence that the demonstrating artists were with after demonstrating makes no sense to him.

“Covid-19 is deadly but unrest and starvation are even deadlier. I would argue teargas is even deadlier… Our brothers are being beaten and arrested in Ethekwini because they’ve run out of options because begging on social media was not working. What must we do now?”

He concluded his rant by imploring the president and the government to “open up” and meet their demands in order to enable them to make a living again.

Maraza was commenting on the events that occurred on the N3 highway outside of Durban on Wednesday when police violently clashed with protesting artists who were trying to get the government to ease regulations so that they could host live events and performances again.

READ NEXT: VIDEO: Artists, police clash as Durban protests escalate

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.