What we know so far about Andile and Nonhle’s ‘split’

Jali shared with a KZN-based newspaper that he and Nonhle, although not legally divorced, are no longer together. According to Isolizwe, Andile said: “Sisendawonye nomkami kodwa asisathandani (My wife and I are still together but we are no longer in love)”.

The couple, who have been married for a few years and have three children, appears to have been going through marital issues for months.

In 2018, Jali was accused of domestic abuse and spent a night in a jail cell for allegedly assaulting Nonhle.

Boschkop Police Station spokesperson Yeroboam Mbatsane, where Jali was held, told the press: “The whole incident started when security officials, where Jali stays, called the police due to the fracas.”

He also faced charges of malicious damage to property for allegedly damaging Ndala’s vehicle.

The couple had seemed to have moved past the incident and continued with their marriage until recently.

Previously, Nonhle posted a video where she was seated at a restaurant with her husband in which she referred to him as “this one”, saying that she cleaned him with a skroplap (a dirty cloth used to scrub the floor ) and made him a clean white vaslaap (a cloth used to wash the face and body).

Jali appears in the videos but says nothing. The video was allegedly aimed at women constantly asking Jali for his money. She then said she held onto his bank cards. It’s been alleged that he had extramarital affairs and children out of wedlock.

Over that week Nonhle continued to shock fans by posting more videos where she stated that her marriage certificate doesn’t apply once she’s airborne and out of South Africa. She said then she was single and available. She later posted a public apology to her husband for making the offensive videos after fans reacted negatively.

It was alleged the posts were aimed at Dipuo Maloi, who Jali shares a child with. Maloi responded by saying that Nonhle and Jali’s marriage wasn’t stable and Nonhle could keep the card after Jali finally returned home.

“A shitty head office, you are forward now that he has returned home… Keep the card girl, he still has a child outside of your unstable marriage (laughs) and he will still continue to F#@k out in the streets (bored). I wonder where’s the ‘Ghetto’?!

“Your man is useless anyway, not even fit to be called a father, [he’s] just a sperm donor… He could hardly buy his firstborn child Christmas clothes, not even call or buy his child a gift on his birthday (bored). Ernest goes around picking up trash (laughs),” reads the post.

The once power couple appeared to be stable when returning from Belgium, where Jali played for soccer club K.V. Oostende. Nonhle appeared on the reality show Diski Diva and kept posting their happy coupledom on her now deactivated Instagram page. They even featured on the TV lifestyle show Top Billing and became one of the most envied soccer couples in SA.

Jali is still on Instagram and hasn’t deleted old posts with his wife but currently posts more images with his children and of his work.

