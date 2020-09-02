Nandi Madida laughs off ‘Black Is King’ Twitter comments and deletes her tweet

Both the terms ‘Nandi’ and ‘Nala’ quicky found themselves shooting up the Twitter trending topics list on Tuesday evening after musician Nandi Madida shared a cute little anecdote about drop off time at her firstborn son’s school.

“Dropped off my son at school and it’s been a while (we haven’t been to school since March) and I realised today that to some of Shaka’s toddler school friends I am now “Nala”.. I heard a “Wow! Shaka’s mom is Nala! Black is king!” The power of Disney,” tweeted Madida.

Black Is King is the abstract re-telling of the tale in the 2019 live-action adaptation of Disney’s The Lion King (1994) presented as a visual album of sorts for the Beyoncé-linked album, The Lion King: The Gift.

In it, Madida stars as the adult version of Nala alongside Nyanyiso Dzedze as Simba.

The tweet was up for hours, prompting many to question whether or not toddlers really could recognise her character from a film with such an abstract storyline.

That Nala tweet is an outright lie pic.twitter.com/qLKhQkaQ7T — Miss Lelo (@MsLeloB) September 1, 2020

Nandi: toddlers at my sons school called me Nala today … South Africans: pic.twitter.com/4wr1jFH3Lo — Wait!_What? (@Vuyani_i2000) September 1, 2020

“Wow, Shaka’s mom is Nala. Black is king!” Can we not be bullshat, please. It’s a pandemic! — Dr Dhlamini (@Melusi_MD) September 1, 2020

the replies under Nala’s tweet are finishing me, okay?!???????????? — maOnisa✨ (@zeexonline) September 1, 2020

There are grown ass adults who didn’t even know she was playing Nala. How would toddlers know? Guys ???????????????????? — Andile K Nzimande (@AndileNzimande_) September 1, 2020

Nandi played Nala on Black is king and i didn’t even notice that and I’ve Watched Black is King 2 times pic.twitter.com/643pFVCoh6 — #BLACK _IS_KING (@Saba_Mfengwana) September 1, 2020

“Nala” needs to find her way back to the truth pic.twitter.com/47nBZoegLs — WAA???? (@leboo_hung) September 1, 2020

Nandi thinks we’re those toddlers she’s lying about. On Nala! — 11:11???? (@THEOKINGB) September 1, 2020

It’s the toddlers still celebrating seeing Nala https://t.co/eGyMHvA02C — Malume please (@Adverttown) September 2, 2020

When your toddler child can barely talk and does not know Nala pic.twitter.com/jG0FxaT7IN — Thobs (@thobekambane) September 1, 2020

After an evening of trending, Madida woke up and shared that she also found the response to her tweet funny.

Even I’m laughing at the comments ????❤️. Twitter is the most entertaining platform. It’s an extreme sport and not for the faint hearted ????.No one is safe ????.U have 2 know how to laugh at yourself! Chatting to @Slikour about my new single “Organic” today drops 18/9/2020????.Morning☀️ — Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) September 2, 2020

However, she has since deleted the original tweet in question.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.