Nandi Madida laughs off ‘Black Is King’ Twitter comments and deletes her tweet

Kaunda Selisho
Nandi Madida | Image: Instagram @nandi_madida

Although it seems like she joined everyone in laughing at herself, the starlet still felt the need to delete her tweet.

Both the terms ‘Nandi’ and ‘Nala’ quicky found themselves shooting up the Twitter trending topics list on Tuesday evening after musician Nandi Madida shared a cute little anecdote about drop off time at her firstborn son’s school.

“Dropped off my son at school and it’s been a while (we haven’t been to school since March) and I realised today that to some of Shaka’s toddler school friends I am now “Nala”.. I heard a “Wow! Shaka’s mom is Nala! Black is king!” The power of Disney,” tweeted Madida.

Nandi Madida’s tweet about being recognised as Nala | Image: Twitter (screenshot)

Black Is King is the abstract re-telling of the tale in the 2019 live-action adaptation of Disney’s The Lion King (1994) presented as a visual album of sorts for the Beyoncé-linked album, The Lion King: The Gift.

In it, Madida stars as the adult version of Nala alongside Nyanyiso Dzedze as Simba.

The tweet was up for hours, prompting many to question whether or not toddlers really could recognise her character from a film with such an abstract storyline.

After an evening of trending, Madida woke up and shared that she also found the response to her tweet funny.

However, she has since deleted the original tweet in question.

