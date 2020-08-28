Yolanda Vilakazi on pandemic pregnancy and mistakenly being told she miscarried

For a brief moment during her pregnancy, Yolanda Vilakazi found herself preparing to mourn her second child.

However, she was later surprised with the wonderful news that the gynaecologist’s struggle to hear a heartbeat was merely a misunderstanding.

She shared this in an Instagram post reflecting on her first two trimesters and vastly different they were.

“About to enter my last trimester in a few days [and] wow it’s been an emotional journey of ups and downs: From finding out just before lockdown and navigating the uncertainties and fear that came with the pandemic to my first ultrasound and the gynaecologist (not my actual gyne) telling me she can’t find a heartbeat [and] that I miscarried. Yup, that actually happened!

The emotional trauma of driving myself home to deliver the news to an already excited husband [and] big sister-to-be. It was rougher than rough. The next few weeks were blood tests on blood tests only to find out that my baby was absolutely fine and her heartbeat was strong.

Definitely went back to my original gynaecologist [and] every time I think of how far we’ve come since I’m so thankful that God pulled us through. Damn… we been through the trenches. First trimester was HORRIBLE! I had all of the symptoms, something I barely experienced with Khai. Bekunzima [It was hard]. Second trimester was an absolute breeze. I had so much energy and took on getting a nursery ready, it’s done now and I’m bored with nothing to do. As I creep towards the third trimester I’m feeling it! Man down! Send help! Yoh Jehova! I just want to finish now. Anyway… still I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything in the world! It’s totally worth it [and] so fulfilling. God bless all the pregnant women [and] new moms who read this. We are strength and love personified.”

Yolanda is the wife of popular South African rapper Kwesta. The pair tied the knot a year ago after almost a decade together. They share one child named Khai and are expecting their second child, a baby girl, together.

