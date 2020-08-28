Celebs & viral 28.8.2020 10:58 am

The worst comments on Lady Zamar’s live stream

Kaunda Selisho
The worst comments on Lady Zamar’s live stream

Lady Zamar during a Thursday evening live stream addressing what happened between her and Sjava | Image: Twitter (screenshot)

While Sjava was met with nothing but support when he posted his video, Lady Zamar was subjected to verbal abuse from men and women alike.

Social media users have been left in shock after musician Lady Zamar (Janet Banda) was met with verbal abuse from men and women alike after she decided to go on Instagram Live and tell her side of the story for the first time.

This was in response to a video posted by her ex-boyfriend and fellow musician Sjava (Jabulani Hadebe) in which he denied the rape allegations previously levelled against him by Lady Zamar.

A day later, Lady Zamar took to Twitter to announce that she was “tired of all the lies” and added that she would be going live to address the matter.

However, people have since been left horrified by the verbal abuse she was subjected to in the form of vile comments posted on the live stream, mostly by women.

Some of the worst responses were even screenshotted and shared on Twitter

In November 2019, Lady Zamar laid a case of rape against Sjava, a fact which was only made public in March this year.

She alleged she was raped by the accused after the two performed at the Royal Heritage Festival in Limpopo in 2017.

Sjava first responded by sending her a letter of demand in November after she repeated the accusation after one of his shows on October 27, 2019. He then laid a defamation charge in response to her opening a rape case.

After the world was introduced to his “wife” during one of his shows, Zamar took to Twitter and said: “Your precious Zulu man is a liar and a cheater. Cheers to every person that didn’t believe me when I told them that that nigga’s married.”

In his 12-minute video statement, Sjava also denied the allegation that he is married. You can hear him speak on this as the 2:48 mark.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia GALLERY: Eldorado Park marches against police brutality

Covid-19 Global virus cases cross 25 million as India sets grim record

World Sparking fury, White House halts election security briefings to Congress

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Ramaphosa to face integrity committee and Mashaba launches new party

Politics ANC NEC: Cyril Ramaphosa offers to subject himself to integrity committee


today in print

Read Today's edition