The worst comments on Lady Zamar’s live stream

Social media users have been left in shock after musician Lady Zamar (Janet Banda) was met with verbal abuse from men and women alike after she decided to go on Instagram Live and tell her side of the story for the first time.

This was in response to a video posted by her ex-boyfriend and fellow musician Sjava (Jabulani Hadebe) in which he denied the rape allegations previously levelled against him by Lady Zamar.

A day later, Lady Zamar took to Twitter to announce that she was “tired of all the lies” and added that she would be going live to address the matter.

However, people have since been left horrified by the verbal abuse she was subjected to in the form of vile comments posted on the live stream, mostly by women.

I can’t even watch Lady Zamar’s video. Afraid of triggers. Saw screenshots of the comments ???? — Mamawezingane (@maiden_zulu) August 28, 2020

The comments on Lady Zamar ????????????

Being a women truly is being black twice. — Mamali ???? (@namhlaG_wagon) August 28, 2020

The comments on Lady Zamar’s Live is the reason why rape victims are scared to tell their stories. pic.twitter.com/Pyet8O1Plb — Jan Van Potgieter???????????????? (@Lebzit) August 27, 2020

Some of the worst responses were even screenshotted and shared on Twitter

Lady Zamar went on her IG Live to share, in detail, her rape experience and the pending case against Sjava. The comments were shocking, yes from men, but what was more startling were the ones from other women???? pic.twitter.com/BcNZrHm4qg — ????????????????????❤️ (@LumkoJohnson) August 27, 2020

The comments on Lady Zamar ‘s IG live just show that we have a long way to go in fighting GBV, also shows why it’s difficult for victims to come out. pic.twitter.com/2E92MPLHX9 — Mulaudzi Brian (@MulaudziBT) August 27, 2020

The comments being made on Lady Zamar’s live by our fellow sisters ???????????????? we are our biggest enemy ???????? pic.twitter.com/rsgqFALpYP — She’bear ???????? (@NeoUrsula_) August 27, 2020

That comment on Lady Zamar IG live “Yabonakala awukho mnandi wena”..Judging from the replies on Sjava’s side in that vid..And the comments on Lady Zamar’s Side. Wow???? Hay mina I’m not on anyone’s side.But I hope justice will be served to whoever derseves it between the two. — Vuyo Maki???? (@vuyo_makii) August 27, 2020

In November 2019, Lady Zamar laid a case of rape against Sjava, a fact which was only made public in March this year.

She alleged she was raped by the accused after the two performed at the Royal Heritage Festival in Limpopo in 2017.

Sjava first responded by sending her a letter of demand in November after she repeated the accusation after one of his shows on October 27, 2019. He then laid a defamation charge in response to her opening a rape case.

After the world was introduced to his “wife” during one of his shows, Zamar took to Twitter and said: “Your precious Zulu man is a liar and a cheater. Cheers to every person that didn’t believe me when I told them that that nigga’s married.”

In his 12-minute video statement, Sjava also denied the allegation that he is married. You can hear him speak on this as the 2:48 mark.

