Candice Modiselle, Amanda du-Pont to star in new animated series ‘Coconut Confidential’

Local actresses Candice Modiselle, Amanda du-Pont and Kim Engelbrecht will star in a new animated series called Coconut Confidential.

The series is created and written by Lindiwe Suttle, who was inspired by her American high school life in the 1990s.

The award-winning singer-songwriter turned screenwriter is the daughter of South African talk show host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle and American author Earl Suttle.

The coming-of-age web series tells the bittersweet, funny and hopeful story of an awkward teen struggling to understand the complexity of interracial friendship.

Coconut Confidential follows Lindi, a black teenager living in a white suburb in Georgia, USA.

Candice Modiselle voices young Lindi, while Kim Engelbrecht takes on the role of the adult character. Amanda du-Pont stars as Lindi’s friend Melissa.

Nambita Ntsaluba and Noxolo Dlamini also feature in the series as Shameka and Hannah, respectively.

Watch the trailer for Coconut Confidential below:

Recalling her high school memories and experiences with friends, Lindiwe said on Instagram: “They were rich, they lived in little mansions, socialised in their safe bubbles and drove brand new BMWs and Porsches, better cars than my own parents.

“In the last year of middle school, I was introverted and had always felt like a social outsider being one of the only black girls in the whitest suburbs in Georgia.

“Also because my best and only black friend, Hannah, moved away to the city, it left me to fend for myself at the bottom of the social ladder.

“So, I did what any desperate socially-deprived teenager would do… changed my entire persona and sucked up to the most popular girl in school, Melissa,” she added.

“My ‘Mission Popular’ was a success; I had slivered myself into Melissa’s clique, The Richies.

“Melissa was our leader and controlled everything. [She] was the most popular girl in high school so her powers were omnipresent.”

“This is the crew, The Richies, that I stepped into [on] my first day of high school. This is where the story starts…”

The web series will start off with six episodes due to be released on YouTube at the end of the year.

