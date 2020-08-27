Operation ‘Jerusalema 100 Million Views’ could have raked in over R3m in ad revenue

Master KG’s drive to reach 100 million views for his Jerusalema music video on YouTube could have raked in over R3 million in ad revenue for Openmic Productions.

This is according to Social Blade, a website that tracks user statistics for YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, and Twitter.

The data that the website pulled for the Openmic Productions YouTube channel, where most of Master KGs music videos are hosted, shows that the page received over 58 million new views in the last 30 days and based on YouTube’s revenue model, that is a possible $14,000 – $235,000 in revenue from ads displayed on the channel.

That amounts to an estimated R235,658 – R3,955,696 in earnings.

Wanitwa Mos! Wanitwa mos! Wanitwa Mos! Wanitwa Mos!

Master Master KG Master Master KG Master Master KG!!! #Jerusalema100Million — Master Master KG!!! (@MasterKGsa) August 27, 2020

Released in late 2019, Jerusalema (featuring vocalist Nomcebo Zikode) has enjoyed unparalleled success thanks to the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge that spread through the globe like wildfire.

Families and medical practitioners in locations such as Spain, the United States and France all recorded themselves doing the dance challenge which they shared to social media under the official hashtag.

Master KG has since been on a mission to get his music video to surpass the 100 million views mark on YouTube and after months of pushing, he finally reached his milestone this week.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: ‘Jerusalema’ was taken down on YouTube due to ‘technical issues’, says Master KG

According to a statement released by Master KG’s team, it is worth noting that the song was recorded on 29 August 2019 and almost a year to the day later, it joins the ranks of the most-watched music videos on YouTube and is perhaps the only video by a black South African artist to reach this status.

Master KG said in a statement: “This is just amazing. I’m thrilled to see Jerusalema breaking records and inspiring people all over the world. It’s also humbling to see the speed at which it travels. When we reached the 50 million views last month nobody would have predicted that in four weeks it would have doubled. This is testament that when Jesus says yes, nobody can say no. This has gone beyond us and it’s marvellous to watch.”

I still Cant Believe It..Thank you world for making it possible..Shout out to @Nomcebozikode @OpenMicProdSA ???????????????????????????????? Modimo O Maatla!!???????? #Jerusalema100Million Wanitwa Mos pic.twitter.com/hldjtTZAAo — Master Master KG!!! (@MasterKGsa) August 27, 2020

“None of this would have been possible without the support of people touched by Jerusalema all over the world. It is all thanks to them for responding so well to a song that gives them hope at a time of despair. It is also through the will of God that Jerusalema has travelled so much and done so well. I am honoured to have been a part of this incredible journey,” added Nomcebo.

Open Mic Productions’ Lionel Jamela remarked that this is a significant moment for our industry in South Africa as it comes at a time when the world is embracing the move towards digital. Jamela believes that it is important for the country to stake its claim in the digital space during this crucial time.

“We are humbled by the success of Jerusalema and are delighted for Master KG and Nomcebo. I wish this major feat stands as evidence to all black children that nothing is impossible if you have the talent and are willing to work hard at it. A big congratulations to Master KG and Nomcebo, may they keep flying the South African flag high. We as their recording company will be there to cheer them on.”

To celebrate their global success, Master KG and Nomcebo have been honoured with the Cultural Diplomacy ambassadorship roles by the Minister Nathi Mthethwa of the department of sport, arts and culture.

READ NEXT: From Limpopo to the world, how Master KG became a viral phenomenon

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.