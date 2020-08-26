Norma Gigaba drops Malusi’s surname – is now Norma Mngoma

Norma Gigaba is no more, as the businesswoman and wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba has revealed she is no longer using her husband’s surname.

After their private affairs were widely shared to the public, and amid allegations of more infidelity from husband Malusi, the former Mrs Gigaba seems to be moving on.

Sharing on her Instagram account, Norma with a new blonde haircut said is back to using her maiden surname. It is unclear if the couple have divorced or legally separated, but she has proudly shared that she has dropped the Gigaba surname.

“Let me reintroduce this beautiful lady, who I’m crushing on her today WCW…Her name is Norma Mngoma, I’m so excited to use my maiden surname again, this is who I am and where I belong.”



Norma has been charged with assault and malicious damage to property after a video leaked, allegedly showing the damage of a Mercedes G Wagon.

The case has also drawn the attention of the Hawks who believe the politician’s life might be in danger due to threats he received.

The investigation has led to Norma’s phones and devices being seized. The case against her has been postponed to 14 September.

