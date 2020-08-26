Entertainment 26.8.2020 01:56 pm

New medical drama ‘Vutha’ set to premiere soon on SABC 2

Kabelo Moalusi in 'Vutha'. Picture: Supplied

Expect colourful characters, high stakes and lots of drama in a world of love, betrayal, corruption and greed.

A brand new local medical drama titled Vutha is set to debut next month on SABC 2.

The show will premiere on Thursday, 3 September and stars Kabelo Moalusi, Busisiswa Lurayi, Ayanda Bandla, Leroy Gopal and Dumisani Mbebe among others.

The series is set in the township of Daveyton, Gauteng and follows the lives of doctors at the Edward Dondolo Hospital, which is named after a fictional struggle icon.

It will highlight the daily challenges they face in their careers as well as the dishonest tactics that are sometimes implemented to attain success.

Viewers can watch the medical professionals navigate emotional tests, adhering to society’s expectations, and social and financial challenges.

Vutha is produced by Clive Morris Productions, the award-winning company behind the 2020 South African Music Awards and e.tv telenovela Broken Vows.

ALSO READ: SA’s first-ever KZN medical drama ‘Durban Gen’ to hit screens in October

SABC 2 programme manager Jacqui Hlongwane commented: “Set in Daveyton, Vutha chronicles the daily lives of medical practitioners and the challenges that they face both in their personal and professional lives as they try to serve this community.

“With a star-studded cast, viewers are in for a real treat and will no doubt emotionally connect with the characters and this intriguing story from the first episode.”

Here is a teaser of what to expect in the first episode:

Heroic clinical manager Dr Kgopotso Moabe rushes to save a mother giving birth on the pavement outside the hospital.

Specialist obstetrician Lungile Asumadu refuses to hand over the reins and go on maternity leave.

Matron Mologadi arrives home from the UK to fix her fractured family. Hospital CEO Mzwakhe is terrorised by a loan shark for outstanding debts.

Vutha premieres on 3 September 2020 at 9.30pm on SABC 2.

