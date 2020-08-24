Entertainment 24.8.2020 11:46 am

‘Uyajola 9/9’: Viewers react to Blondie butchering the English language

Citizen reporter
Host of new Cheaters-style reality show Uyajola 9/9 Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye . Image: Twitter

‘She’s not letting that English go to waste,’ said one Twitter user.

Sunday’s episode of Uyajola 9/9 left Twitter users in stitches as they watched unfaithful couples get caught on camera.

In the first episode, Nomfundo enlisted help because she knows her man is cheating on her. She then caught him with another woman and he was forced to choose between the two of them.

The side chick shocked viewers by telling Nomfundo: “You can’t satisfy your man, that’s why he came to me.”

In the second episode, Nondumiso suspected her partner was cheating on her, which was confirmed by a video of him kissing another woman.

Nondumiso proceeded to confront him but the argument erupted into a fight.

The person who garnered the most attention was Nomfundo’s nemesis, Blondie. Several people accused her of butchering the English language, while a few praised her for being so confident.

These were some of the reactions on social media:

