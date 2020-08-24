‘Uyajola 9/9’: Viewers react to Blondie butchering the English language

Sunday’s episode of Uyajola 9/9 left Twitter users in stitches as they watched unfaithful couples get caught on camera.

In the first episode, Nomfundo enlisted help because she knows her man is cheating on her. She then caught him with another woman and he was forced to choose between the two of them.

The side chick shocked viewers by telling Nomfundo: “You can’t satisfy your man, that’s why he came to me.”

Nomfundo catches her man with another woman and he is made to choose. #Uyajola99 #Uyajola99Sunday Sun at 21h00 on Moja LOVE DStv CH pic.twitter.com/m08RhaEHcp — MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) August 21, 2020

In the second episode, Nondumiso suspected her partner was cheating on her, which was confirmed by a video of him kissing another woman.

Nondumiso proceeded to confront him but the argument erupted into a fight.

Its a tense moment as Nondumiso confronts her partner. #Uyajola99 #Uyajola99Sunday Sun at 21h30 on Moja LOVE DStv CH 157 pic.twitter.com/nnib0PantM — MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) August 21, 2020

The person who garnered the most attention was Nomfundo’s nemesis, Blondie. Several people accused her of butchering the English language, while a few praised her for being so confident.

These were some of the reactions on social media:

Never change yourself for a man. He said she mustn’t dye her hair, wear pants and wear makeup but cheats with a woman that does all that?! Sies! #Uyajola99 #Uyajola99Sundays — Karabo Mokgoko???? (@Karabo_Mokgoko) August 23, 2020

Blondie is drunk AF ???????? and she’s not letting that English go to waste #Uyajola99 #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/aCBRkyScRH — The 13th Clan (@Retarded_Ape) August 23, 2020

