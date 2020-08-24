‘If he’s guilty, I’ll leave’ – Mome Mahlangu

Following her posts and comments on social media at the weekend, Mome Mahlangu, wife of retired comedian Mongezi “Tol A$$ Mo” Ngcobondwane has been subject to much criticism from the public.

This after she posted, and then altered, a statement on social media in support of her husband.

In her post, she referred to the public as the “kangaroo court” before adding: “I’m not sure why I’m being bullied cause yes I will support my husband until he is proven guilty, not by Twitter.”

In her initial statement, Mome revealed that this is the third time someone has taken her husband to court in the span of three years. It is unclear what the other legal matters were about.

She further took the time out to respond to comments from her followers where she stated that she would leave Mahlangu if he were to be found guilty in a court of law.

In another comment, she simply responded “please do” to another Instagram user who publicly declared their support for Lerato Moloi.

BET Africa cans Tol A$$ Mo’s episode of Behind The Story

After a weekend of endless tweets from concerned Twitter users, BET has decided not to air Pearl Thusi’s recent interview with Tol Ass Mo for the upcoming season of her show Behind The Story.

“BET Africa confirms that the Tol Ass Mo and Mome interview from the upcoming new season of Behind the Story with Pearl Thusi will not be aired on the channel out of respect for the current environment, legal proceedings and the basis of impartiality,” tweeted the channel on Sunday.

This after Thusi caused an uproar when she posted a tweet during the week calling for viewers to submit their questions for the comedian.

“Please send @BET_Africa any questions or any comments for Khanyi Mbau & Tolass Mo/Mome!!! Please send before 12.30pm!!! #BehindTheStoryBET,” tweeted Thusi.

She later posted and deleted a promo clip exclaiming how excited she was to sit down and interview Mo and his wife, Mome.

Both Thusi and the channel were immediately questioned over their decision to feature the comedian given the current status of his on-going legal battle with model Lerato Moloi.

Moloi was served with a court order earlier this year to remove a tweet detailing her alleged #MeToo experience after one of the three men she named, comedian Mongezi “Tol A$$ Mo” Ngcobondwane took legal action against her.

The court order obtained by Ngcobondwane in the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court dictated that the tweet was to be removed 24 hours after the order was handed down.

Moloi refused to comply and was therefore found to be in contempt of court.

In an initial statement to The Citizen, BET Africa said that it and Behind The Story “support the ongoing fight against GBV and we are consistently creating content and using our platforms to amplify and support a positive and urgent change in attitudes and behaviour towards gender-based violence”.

“There is an immediate need to drive and champion education of this crucial societal issue.

“We confirm that Tol Ass Mo was recently interviewed for an upcoming season of Behind The Story with host Pearl Thusi. We are equally concerned about the seriousness of this matter, the nature of the allegations and respect the sensitivities. We continue to engage with all parties concerned in relation to the interview.”

It was later revealed by both Thusi and former actress turned producer and activist Rosie Motene that the channel had also reached out to Moloi in an effort to get her to speak on the matter.

Motene had been in contact with the channel on behalf of Moloi in order to convince the channel to not go forward with the interview.

Please dont lie. Yesterday we spoke with your VP. We expressed our concerns, it was stated that lerato invited prior to the promo, she confirmed that no contact was made. Yesterday a further invite went out out to join the conversation SHE DECLINED!!! https://t.co/JioKpKiYDS — Rosie Motene- Pan African feminist! ????️‍???? (@RosieMotene) August 22, 2020

I also mentioned that your production team do not have experience in handling these matters, what if Lerato breaks down? An on set counselor would not be able to rectify such a harrowing situation. — Rosie Motene- Pan African feminist! ????️‍???? (@RosieMotene) August 22, 2020

The channel was further accused of looking to retraumatise Moloi by interviewing her simply for entertainment value.

She said no, The head and head of comms at BET received that confirmation, yet they proceeded with that post claiming to get both sides of the story. The request went out after the promo. https://t.co/N7J4U4Pl2a — Rosie Motene- Pan African feminist! ????️‍???? (@RosieMotene) August 23, 2020

Contradicting info form all over the place from telephonic conversations, dms asking for advice to feed the rkelly narrative, finally claiming discussions never happend. They got caught off guard when they realised the strength and power in Leratos agency. — Rosie Motene- Pan African feminist! ????️‍???? (@RosieMotene) August 24, 2020

Thusi was also raked over the coals once again when she seemingly tweeted statements in defence of her actions, even going as far as to compare herself to American journalist Gayle King, who previously interviewed R Kelly at the height of his court battle after various allegations of sexual misconduct and assault were levelled against him.

Thusi has since deleted the tweets and locked her Twitter account.

