Black Coffee’s sneakers might cost more than your car

Musician Black Coffee got tongues wagging when he not only posted a rare pic of his legs but also posted himself wearing one of the world’s most highly coveted pair of shoes.

In the image, taken on a street in the German capital of Munich, the musician can be seen taking a little time out, seated in a doorway wearing Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior sneakers.

Wrapping up the Summer,looking forward to Spring. pic.twitter.com/uhpNSfd25y — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) August 19, 2020

According to reports, the limited-edition shoe is part of Dior Men’s Autumn 2020 capsule collection designed by English designer Kim Jones.

Having previously worked for design houses such as Louis Vuitton, Jones is currently Dior Homme’s artistic director of ready-to-wear and accessories.

Considering the fact that only a limited number of this design were made (8,000 pairs for retail and 5,000 pairs exclusively for Dior’s top clients), the shoes are a huge commodity on the resale market and have therefore sky-rocketed in value.

I think these he’d want to keep pic.twitter.com/CEPbFQnAS6 — Name cannot be blank (@SirGE1) August 19, 2020

A quick Google search for “Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior sneakers” returns ONE result of the shoes listed on faefetch.com for a eye-watering price tag of R461,195.43 excluding all the import and sales taxes associated with such an international online purchase.

To illustrate the demand for this shoe, Dior chief executive Pietro Beccari, revealed in an interview with American fashion site Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) that five million people put their name on the waiting list for this design when they signed up to purchase it on Dior’s online store prior to its official release.

The original retail price for the shoe’s high top design was $2,200 (R37,798.52) and the shoe’s low top design was on the market for $2000 (R34,362.30).

Imagine they steal them pic.twitter.com/B6QLLorPD0 — Name cannot be blank (@SirGE1) August 19, 2020

So, although we do not have an exact idea about whether or not the DJ bought the shoes and how much he got them for, one thing is for certain – he paid a pretty penny for those kicks.

Nkosyam, I cant, your shoes ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/zRuYbfgRYW — Prince Makhanya (@Makhanya_light) August 20, 2020

