BET Africa blasted for interviewing Tol Ass Mo

BET Africa was met with intense backlash on Thursday after television host and actress, Pearl Thusi announced that the channel would soon film and air episodes of Behind The Story featuring retired comedian Tol Ass Mo.

“Please send @BET_Africa any questions or any comments for Khanyi Mbau & Tolass Mo/Mome!!! Please send before 12.30pm!!! #BehindTheStoryBET,” tweeted Thusi.

Both Thusi and the channel were immediately questioned over their decision to feature the comedian given the current status of his on-going legal battle with model Lerato Moloi.

Moloi was served with a court order earlier this year to remove a tweet detailing her alleged #MeToo experience after one of the three men she named, comedian Mongezi “Tol A$$ Mo” Ngcobondwane took legal action against her.

The court order obtained by Ngcobondwane in the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court dictated that the tweet was to be removed 24 hours after the order was handed down.

Moloi refused to comply and was therefore found to be in contempt of court.

In a statement to The Citizen, BET Africa said that it and “Behind The Story support the ongoing fight against GBV and we are consistently creating content and using our platforms to amplify and support a positive and urgent change in attitudes and behavior towards Gender Based Violence. There is an immediate need to drive and champion education of this crucial societal issue.

“We confirm that Tol Ass Mo was recently interviewed for an upcoming season of Behind The Story with host Pearl Thusi. We are equally concerned about the seriousness of this matter, the nature of the allegations and respect the sensitivities. We continue to engage with all parties concerned in relation to the interview.”

RELATED: ‘I have unshakeable courage to speak out’ – Lerato Moloi

The model is adamant that she will not be intimidated or silenced and this has grown her online support base of women who have vowed to stand behind her in her ongoing battle under the hashtag #SueUsAll.

Why is @BET_Africa even giving Tolass Mo airplay when he is accused of rape and has a pending case? — Nonkululeko (@nonkuh_star) August 20, 2020

You are interviewing a RAPIST? Were there no other options for you to interview? Are you a Rape Apologist? — Thando Gumede (@ThandoGumedeZA) August 20, 2020

That guy has on numerous occasions attempted bullying her and silencing her voice by giving him a platform you are endorsing GBV and Rape #SueUsAll @WeAreDoneTalki1 — #DrTCallsMeAunty (@pozcandy) August 20, 2020

Did Toll as Mo rape Lerato Moloi? — Celebrate SA (@Celebrity_za) August 20, 2020

When will you be interviewing Lerato Moloi? Or have y’all chosen a side? — Mmapela Mahapa (@mmmaps) August 20, 2020

Lerato Moloi for Tall Ass Mo. You and BET know what it’s about akere Skado Please and Thanks ???????? — Ms. Africa ???? (@refilweafrica) August 20, 2020

Did Tall Ass MO rape Lerato ???? — Kabza Da Big (@humbumag) August 20, 2020

What about the rape case against Tol Ass Mo? Y’all have no shame. — IG: Highly_flavourd (@Highly_flavourd) August 21, 2020

Editor’s note: This article was updated with comment from BET Africa on 22 August 2020.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.