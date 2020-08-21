‘Bonginkosi’ a hit among Cassper Nyovest and Zola 7’s fans

Cassper Nyovest’s highly anticipated collaboration with veteran artist Zola, titled Bonginkosi, dropped today amid rave reviews from fans.

The song has been trending all morning, with contributions to the #Bonginkosi hashtag from fans about how they feel about the song, as well as the sentimental value they will be attaching to it.

Dedicating #BongiNkosi to my unborn baby, due in the next 2 weeks. I’m so grateful to God for this amazing blessing. Ngiyabonga Baba???????????????????????????????? #BongiNkosi #AMN (Thank you @casspernyovest) pic.twitter.com/QXqTKtkT0J — WILD AT HEART❤️❤️???????? (@GeraldKoena) August 20, 2020

You just made us believe that legends can never be forgotten and for that thank you…Zola 7???????? @casspernyovest #BongiNkosi pic.twitter.com/ytmglP59KY — Sbusiso (@Sbu_Noqoko) August 20, 2020

#BongiNkosi 15 July 2020 god took my dad away from me an on the 19th of July 2020 blessed me with a beautiful baby girl thankful @casspernyovest bless us more with good music ???????? pic.twitter.com/NlCvTfzhvK — ???????? Itumeleng ???????? (@Skemekeme26) August 20, 2020

Prior to this, Zola’s last known releases were two tracks titled Ngomhla Wosindiso and Skobho ne-Hennessy released in 2017 and 2019 respectively. Before that, the artist’s last documented releases were in 2015.

Loved by many in townships across the country, fans have been hounding the musician for a full album for years. And though he has promised that he will be releasing one, he has not committed to any definitive date.

This comes after Zola (Bonginkosi Dlamini) was snubbed by the South African Music Awards (Samas), which had initially communicated a decision to honour him with a lifetime achievement award during the 2020 proceedings only to retract that offer a week before the awards ceremony aired on national television.

The musician is said to be devastated by the decision.

More on Zola’s SAMAs snub here.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.