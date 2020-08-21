Entertainment 21.8.2020 12:57 pm

‘Bonginkosi’ a hit among Cassper Nyovest and Zola 7’s fans

Kaunda Selisho
Zola 7 (Bonginkosi Dlamini) and Cassper Nyovest | Image: Twitter

This comes after Zola was snubbed by the Samas, which had initially communicated a decision to honour him with a lifetime achievement award during the 2020 show and changed their mind some time later.

Cassper Nyovest’s highly anticipated collaboration with veteran artist Zola, titled Bonginkosi, dropped today amid rave reviews from fans.

The song has been trending all morning, with contributions to the #Bonginkosi hashtag from fans about how they feel about the song, as well as the sentimental value they will be attaching to it.

Prior to this, Zola’s last known releases were two tracks titled Ngomhla Wosindiso and Skobho ne-Hennessy released in 2017 and 2019 respectively. Before that, the artist’s last documented releases were in 2015.

Loved by many in townships across the country, fans have been hounding the musician for a full album for years. And though he has promised that he will be releasing one, he has not committed to any definitive date.

This comes after Zola (Bonginkosi Dlamini) was snubbed by the South African Music Awards (Samas), which had initially communicated a decision to honour him with a lifetime achievement award during the 2020 proceedings only to retract that offer a week before the awards ceremony aired on national television.

The musician is said to be devastated by the decision.

More on Zola’s SAMAs snub here.

