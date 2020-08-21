PICS: Fans fawn over Simz and Tino’s gender reveal

Although they only confirmed their relationship last week, actress Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema and model Tino Chinyani seem to already have some die-hard fans of their relationship.

Fans flooded the pair with congratulatory messages after they revealed on Thursday evening that they are having a baby boy.

The best gender revealing ever

So unique and cute!????❤️❤️❤️@Tino_Chinyani https://t.co/TK6iHEKYne — ‘Nicky Za????’ (@nikiwe_za) August 20, 2020

The coolest gender reveal i’ve ever seen ???? https://t.co/tOr1nj3WuK — Wandile (@Chambers_House) August 21, 2020

Last week, Chinyani has left fans in utter disbelief after revealing in a message posted to social media that he and actress Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema are having their first child together.

“For this gift, you have given me, I promise I will always love, care and be there for you and our seed. May our seed grow to be a leader of change, a leader of hope and serve the Lord in all their ways. My legacy continued, my mini-me. Ladies & gentleman say hello to Dzaddy. A FATHER OF NATIONS,” wrote Chinyani in a caption alongside a series of images of Ngema from her maternity shoot.

Ngema has not publicly romantically been linked to anyone since the passing of her late husband, actor Dumi Masilela in 2017.

