Miss SA 2020 to be crowned in Cape Town

The city of Cape Town will be hosting the Miss South Africa finals for this year.

Although the pandemic has created serious doubts that many pageants won’t be taking place, Miss SA has gone full steamed ahead.

The top 10 finalists were announced in early in August, the winner will be announced on October 24. The live event will be screened on M-Net and Mzansi Magic.

CEO of the Miss SA organisation Stephanie Weil said in a statement that she was happy that Cape Town would play host.

“We are delighted that Miss South Africa will come to the homes of thousands of South Africans, as well as people from around the world, from Cape Town. The city is the 11th contestant this year.”

The venue for the event will be announced at a later stage. The event has been held in Gauteng for the past couple of years.

For the first time ever, the contestants who make the top three will represent the country at the world’s three most prestigious pageants. Before, Miss SA would send a representative to both Miss Universe and Miss World, but they will also field a candidate at Miss Supranational.

Weil added: “Our success on the international stage means that there is a huge interest globally in the South African pageant.”

