SA’s first-ever KZN medical drama ‘Durban Gen’ to hit screens in October

A brand new proudly South African series is coming to television screens soon.

Durban Gen is produced by multi-award-winning production house Stained Glass TV and will premiere on e.tv in October 2020.

The company also produces Uzalo for SABC 1 and Ifalakhe for Mzansi Magic.

Details surrounding the storyline and cast have not been released, but the production is likely to revolve around a group of doctors at a hospital situated in Durban.

In a statement, e.tv head of local productions Helga Palmer said: “We welcome Stained Glass TV and confidently look forward to the epic story of a modern-day locally produced drama.

“Following the immense success of our late prime drama Imbewu, Durban Gen could not have come at a better time. Our viewers are eager to continue experiencing authentic stories that represent their everyday realities in a way that resonates with them.”

Palmer added: “There is heightened attention on front line workers, and this soapie is a testament that not every superhero wears a cape.”

Speaking about the latest opportunity to make a difference in the country’s storytelling landscape, Stained Glass TV managing director Pepsi Pokane said it was an honour to be a part of the channel.

“The entire team, production, cast, and crew are incredibly excited to be working on the first-ever medical drama that will be set in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Durban Gen is a big win for Stained Glass TV, the KZN province and the City of eThekwini. We believe that audiences will connect with the show’s riveting storylines, exciting characters and incredible cast,” concluded Pokane.

Durban Gen will also be available on DStv channel 194 and Openview channel 104.

