Zola 7’s violent past comes back to haunt him ahead of Bonginkosi collab with Cassper Nyovest

Despite releasing a very brief official statement regarding their choice to renege on their initial plan to honour Zola 7 with a lifetime achievement award, organisers of the South African Music Awards (Samas) have remained relatively mum about what really drove their decision.

Sowetan initially reported that Zola 7 (real name Bonginkosi Dlamini) was listed as one of the three possible recipients of a lifetime achievement award during this year’s proceedings. He was even informed of this and reportedly began looking forward to proceedings.

The special award is reserved for producers or recording artists who have contributed significantly to the development, advancement and upliftment of the South African music industry throughout their career and is usually given to three people each year.

Previous honorees include the likes of the late HHP (Jabulani Tsambo), Mbongeni Ngema, Hugh Masekela, Miriam Makeba and Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

This year, only Bishop Benjamin Dube and Dan Tshanda received their awards and Zola was reportedly informed a week prior to the show that he would no longer be getting his. This news is said to have crushed the musician’s spirit.

When asked for comment by the Citizen, RiSA simply repeated their CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi’s original statement: “We received a number of nominations for Lifetime Achievement Award which were considered by the board. After a lengthy deliberation, the number was reduced to three and later to two. The decision of the board on Lifetime Achievement Award is final.”

While there has been no confirmation of this on the part of the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) who organise the Samas, reports claim that Zola’s troubled past is what counted against him.

He has been named in numerous domestic disputes and allegations of violence against women. He had also once let his dog attack a journalist whom he had invited to his home for an interview.

Tales that remain fresh in the minds of South Africans.

I remember one incident where he forced his baby mama to go out of a Broken window. She was all cut up. Where all his baby mamas who claimed abuse paid by this “system”? — ukhanki (@TboozeSA) August 18, 2020

The lengths we go to protect our idols. Like the Mdu issue. It’s like it never happened. We always willing to look past their “mistakes” when it’s our idols. Those we don’t like the stigma stay for life — ukhanki (@TboozeSA) August 18, 2020

Yet it’s the “system” against a black man that gets blamed — ukhanki (@TboozeSA) August 18, 2020

We should never make excuse for abusers, Zola 7 was abusive finish and klaar. — Tshepo mohale (@tshepom35622623) August 18, 2020

The shitty part is that he is arguably one of the baddest lyricists this side of the equator. His talents cannot be argued but his off camera antics, especially against women, are very difficult to defend/ignore. I really enjoy his music shem. — Khumbukani (@Khumbukani1) August 19, 2020

I don't mean to laugh, but I the last sentence sisi…???? — BrazenX (@brazen_x) August 18, 2020

He had a lot of abuse scandals from different ladies. I know he was fighting with his record label at the time, but does that mean they paid his Gfs and baby mamas ? — ukhanki (@TboozeSA) August 18, 2020

He might have done all that he's accused of but the man is a Legend regardless. Dont take that away from him. — Gondo Omkhulu???????? (@SonOfBhebhe) August 18, 2020

So Oscar Pistorius, Okmalumecoolkat, Zola 7, Bricks, Pitch Black Afro, certain political leaders and and… All contributed to GBV/Femicide? Even our leaders/celebrities being in the limelight can’t help themselves. It just a thing here. — Kamo’mile tea ☕️???????????? (@Kamo_Palate) August 18, 2020

He would beat up bystanders from poor communities at Zola 7 show tapings, calling them "imisunu yonyoko" for admiring his Chrysler Crossfire. Zola is a shit person. — Pont'ebomvu (@Fola____) August 18, 2020

Despite feeling sorry for him, die-hard fans of the musician are looking forward to hearing a new collaboration between Zola and Cassper Nyovest on a track called Bonginkosi (which just so happens to be the musician’s name).

Zola wouldn’t let me drop this record till we got my mom’s blessings and approval. The song is annointed!!! Friday we feed the soul!! #BongiNkosi pic.twitter.com/heuElhxl40 — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) August 18, 2020

