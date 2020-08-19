See which artists made the cut on Barack Obama’s 2020 playlist

Former US president Barack Obama has curated a plethora of chart-topping singles for his 2020 summer playlist, which he shared on Twitter.

The list features several artists who will perform during the 2020 Democratic National Convention, such as Billie Eilish (My Future), Maggie Rogers (Love You For a Long Time), Common (Forever Begins) and John Legend (Don’t Walk Away).

Also included in Obama’s annual summer playlist are Billy Porter’s For What It’s Worth, Frank Ocean’s Cayendo and HAIM’s The Steps as well as Jorja Smith’s collaboration with Burna Boy, Be Honest.

J Cole, Rihanna, Childish Gambino, Andy Shauf and Little Simz have been mentioned by the former commander-in-chief, alongside legendary musicians Bob Dylan, Nina Simone and Billie Holiday.

As is tradition with his self-curated playlists, Obama blended smashing hits released these past few months, like Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage Remix, with classics such as Otis Redding’s These Arms of Mine.

“Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer – including songs from some of the artists performing at this week’s @DemConvention,” Obama wrote in a tweet accompanying his 2020 summer playlist.

“As always, it’s a mix of genres that travels through various eras. I think there’s something in here for everybody – hope you enjoy it.”

Aside from releasing his annual summer playlist, Obama is expected to give a speech during the third day of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, 19 August.

