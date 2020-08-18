Everything you need to know about the 2020 Royalty Soapie Awards

The fourth annual Royalty Soapie Awards (RSAs) are set to be South Africa’s first awards ceremony recorded in a studio environment.

The ceremony, which recognises the local soap opera industry, will differ from the previous years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, viewers can still expect an entertainment-packed show as well as the usual glitz and glamour.

RSAs founder and CEO Winnie Ntshaba said: “The entertainment sector has played a vital role in offering escapism in these trying and unprecedented times. We felt the need to find means to honour and celebrate the talent and to encourage new talent within the television industry.”

The awards will be recorded in-studio under strict safety measures with no in-venue physical audience invited while observing social distancing with very few crew members on-site for the recording.

Fans have the power to choose their favourite soapie/telenovela by voting for the Most Popular Soapie of the Year. Public voting has opened and will run until midnight on 31 August 2020.

Shows in the running for this year’s Most Popular Soapie of the Year include:

7de Laan, Arendsvlei, Binnerlanders, Getroud met Rugby, Giyani Land of Blood, Gomora, Imbewu, Isibaya, Isidingo, Isithembiso, Lithapo, Muvhango, Rhythm City, Scandal, Skeem Saam, Suidooster, Generations: The Legacy, The Queen, The River, The Throne, Thola and Uzalo.

This year the RSAs have added two Recognition Awards namely Social Cohesion and Background Actor.

The first will be awarded to a soapie that has demonstrated and/or addressed the most current social affairs affecting communities.

The second will be awarded to an actor in a production that has been essential in creating the tone, mood and atmosphere of the soapie scene(s).

“Soapies have taken the educational role as they reflect our daily reality by including storylines that tackle our social ills head-on and challenges South Africans to have tough conversations. The Royalty Soapie Awards would like to recognise the show for their commitment to uplift and encourage Mzansi to do better,” added Ntshaba.

“The Background Actor Award is the beginning of the journey to opening the industry by showing appreciation to those that play a vital part in the background.”

Awards will be presented in the following categories:

Lead Roles

Outstanding Lead Actor

Lead Actress

Male Villain

Female Villain

Soapie

Supporting Roles

Outstanding Supporting Actor

Supporting Actress

Couple

Newcomer

Creative Awards

Outstanding Makeup & Hair

Writing Team

Wardrobe

Technical Awards

Outstanding Art Direction

Directing Team

Editing Team

Lighting

Special Awards

Most Popular Soapie of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award

Recognition Awards

Social Cohesion

Background Actor

Nominees for the 2020 Royalty Soapie Awards will be announced on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 at 6pm on SABC 1. The awards ceremony will be broadcast on Saturday, 26 September 2020 at 8pm.

For more information visit www.royaltysa.com

