WATCH: Siya Kolisi says no to taking a second wife

The conversation was initiated by none other than Somizi on the latest episode of his new talk show.

When it comes to polygamy and having more than one wife, South Africa has its fair share famous people who going with the flow.

From Jacob Zuma to Malaika singer Tshedi Moho and even Ukhosi FM’s DJ Ngizwe Nchunu – settling with one partner is just not enough.

But Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi says this age-old tradition is definitely not for him.

When asked by Somizi during this weekend’s episode of Dinner At Somizi’s if he would marry a second wife and what would he say to Rachel, Siya said he would never ask her that.

“So what if you were to tell Rachel that you would like to marry a black second wife?” asked Somizi.

To which Siya replied: “I must ask her that? I will never ask her such. I don’t have the courage to ask her such. Where will I get the courage to ask that.”

Siya and Rachel are currently celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary and couldn’t be happier together.

The sports couple recently bombarded social media with adorable videos of Siya teaching his wife to dance and other cute photos of them being silly.

