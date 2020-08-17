Entertainment 17.8.2020 10:47 am

‘Uyajola 9/9’: Viewers react to Jub Jub smelling Vaseline amid couple’s argument

Citizen reporter
‘Uyajola 9/9’: Viewers react to Jub Jub smelling Vaseline amid couple’s argument

Host of new Cheaters-style reality show Uyajola 9/9 Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye . Image: Twitter

‘Best part of this episode was Jub Jub smelling the Vaseline,’ said one Twitter user.

Sunday’s episode of Uyajola 9/9 left Twitter users in stitches with the drama that followed after unfaithful couples were exposed.

Sibusiso suspected his girlfriend of cheating on him, which was confirmed when he caught her in bed with another man.

Sibusiso walked into their house and caught his girlfriend in the act as she believed he was at work.

She then claimed it wasn’t what it looked like and that the man was a colleague who had given her a lift from work.

Sibusiso confronts his girlfriend and says: “You were busy in my bed doing your shenanigans.”

As he does this, Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye picks up a tub of Vaseline in the background and sniffs it several times before deciding to use it and applying some to his lips.

This scene was the highlight of the episode for viewers, with many joking that he smelled the Vaseline because he was checking if it was used as a lubricant for sex.

These were some of the reactions on social media:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Jub Jub announces ‘You Promised To Marry Me’ and viewers can’t wait 11.8.2020
‘Uyajola 9/9’: Viewers react to cheater threatening to put Jub Jub in a coffin 27.7.2020
‘Uyajola 9/9’: Viewers react to man breaking up with his girlfriend using poetry 20.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 