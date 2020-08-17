‘Uyajola 9/9’: Viewers react to Jub Jub smelling Vaseline amid couple’s argument

Sunday’s episode of Uyajola 9/9 left Twitter users in stitches with the drama that followed after unfaithful couples were exposed.

Sibusiso suspected his girlfriend of cheating on him, which was confirmed when he caught her in bed with another man.

Sibusiso confirms his suspicions when he catches his girlfriend in he act. #Uyajola99 #Uyajola99Sunday Sun at 21h00 on Moja LOVE DStv CH 157 pic.twitter.com/lmmuvovtpH — MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) August 14, 2020

Sibusiso walked into their house and caught his girlfriend in the act as she believed he was at work.

She then claimed it wasn’t what it looked like and that the man was a colleague who had given her a lift from work.

Sibusiso confronts his girlfriend and says: “You were busy in my bed doing your shenanigans.”

As he does this, Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye picks up a tub of Vaseline in the background and sniffs it several times before deciding to use it and applying some to his lips.

This scene was the highlight of the episode for viewers, with many joking that he smelled the Vaseline because he was checking if it was used as a lubricant for sex.

These were some of the reactions on social media:

#Uyajola99Sundays

We are dealing with a serious situation and Jub Jub is smelling Vaseline ya batho???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/0zrUvvSHIo — Africa (@NtseboJessica) August 16, 2020

Was it really necessary for Jub Jub to smell the vaseline ???????? #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/h5Tol34EAs — Ofentse (@OfentseZwane6) August 16, 2020

Long story short ???? Jub jub had memories from prison about that Blue Seal Vaseline #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/QEt6KVExwi — Xolani Mahlangu (@Xolani21xoske) August 16, 2020

Jub Jub smelling the Vaseline and using it ????????#Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/7al4zzmlsW — Zethu Thela (@ThelaZethu) August 16, 2020

#Uyajola99Sundays Jub jub smelling that vaseline so he add some sauce pic.twitter.com/KcefEZFZrl — #Nyonyoloza (@mabulane_sello) August 16, 2020

#Uyajola99Sundays aiboo why is Jub Jub smelling the Vaseline? What is he expecting to find/smell? pic.twitter.com/50MmcWa694 — I am a Queen???? (@DimolemoM) August 16, 2020

#Uyajola99Sundays Jub Jub checking if the Vaseline doesn’t smell like sex ???????? pic.twitter.com/rafJg1AfcE — Ms Officer ???????? (@Nhla2_T) August 16, 2020

