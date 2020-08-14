WATCH: Rapping toddler has Mzansi in their feels

There’s just something about singing children that just melts our hearts and one little kid from South Africa has got Mzansi in their feels with his rapping swag.

Without missing a beat, the tiny chap goes head-to-head with Ms Pru DJ as her song belts out in the background.

And what really impresses us are the dance moves he adds to his performance.

Watch his rapping here:

This made our day, we hope it makes yours too???????? little @DanyaDevz pic.twitter.com/sWzGfhlhzW — Ambitiouz Ent (@Ambitiouz_Ent) August 13, 2020

So taken aback were Twitter users with his performance, that comments soon began pouring in.

They ranged from “This is what all parents should be doing. Make your child believes he or she is the best of the best, then they will grow up confident and won’t struggle, even when you are not around” to “The flow is killing this boy, he can’t take it any more, especially at the end” and “You must prepare a contract for that boy”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.