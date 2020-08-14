Bonang’s fans create a collage of her ex’s and call them pretty boys

Queen B had the internet buzzing after her fans posted past images of her and some of her famous exes.

Numerous followers remarked that the award-winning TV personality has a liking for pretty boys, commenting that their favourite out of her former boyfriends was Siyabonga Methane (Slikour), who is a member of the famous award-winning rap group Skwatta Kamp and now the owner of the site SlikourON Life. It seems some are heartbroken over the break-up that happened ages ago.

Till this day I still wonder where Bonang and Slikour would have been if they had not broken up????????. https://t.co/c9W0nmko9v — House of Khath (@IG_Jay_Khath) August 14, 2020

Slikour is now a married father after he recently welcomed a new baby with his wife Melissa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya (@siyametane) on Mar 23, 2020 at 7:08am PDT

Bonang also dated Euphonik, who is now also married, and Kiernan Forbes (AKA) who publicly announced that he’s content with his current girlfriend.

There was a rumour that she was dating Nigerian artist DBanj a few years ago. Some fans even suggested that she should star in MTV’s reality Ex on The Beach with all her exes. The show brings former lovers into confrontational situations with each other.

With most of her famous exes being in relationships, it’s baffling why her followers chose to bring them up.

Bonang has opted to take a different direction and remain mum on her current relationship status, rather focusing on her career developments and NGO work. All this can be seen on the release of her docu-series A Very Bonang Year, which reached record-breaking viewership numbers in its first week of release when it went into the billions. She has recently been posting positive messages to her fans on her social media pages.

AKA is pretty. — Queen Steba (@Seiteba84378344) August 14, 2020

Sh really got a sharp eye on handsome guys….. i thnk GrootMan deserves a seat on Bonang’s Handbag. ????‍♀️????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/qFPddna8kT — Benny Mabena???????????????????? (@mabena79) August 14, 2020

Too many but I used to have a major crush on Bonang Matheba at some point in my life ???? #AskDonito https://t.co/JQxMocGY1q — #OhNana (@DonaldInDenial) August 13, 2020

