‘Rhythm City’ actor Itu Bokaba allegedly slut-shamed on set

Former Yo.TV star and Rhythm City actress Itu Bokaba is not happy with the social norms imposed on women.

This comes after a colleague on the set of the show allegedly passed a sarcastic remark about her twerking in the workplace.

Itu shared her experience on her Instagram page and called for the public to stop policing how women should behave or express their sexuality.

She wrote: “So I was slut-shamed for twerking on set today, even though it was part of a scene we were shooting, but anyway. Someone said, ‘wow look at the mothers of today’, like really!”

The starlet is a new mom after announcing with a post of an ultrasound photo last year that she was expecting a baby.

In full support of their idol, Itu’s fans bombarded her page with words of comfort and advice to not let nasty comments get her down.

“When people say all negative things about you it’s because they can’t find any fault in you, so now they are trying by all means to bring you down. Never mind them they’re not worth it????????,” said amandadyomfana.

Meanwhile, boitumeloody said: “People forget that it is the 20th century,what does motherhood have to do with wanting to be playful and expressive your sexuality.????I twerk with my kids and honey nobody can stop me,I feel free because I want to teach them to accept themselves as they are not according to society! Do you love and keep well.”

