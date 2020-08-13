Ntokozo of ‘Gomora’ has social media questioning the Constitution

Last night’s episode of Gomora, Mzansi Magic’s popular telenovela, is trending on social media and we’re here for it.

The show that explores disparities between lower and upper-class South Africans saw the school kids engaged in a classroom debate, and Ntokozo (played by Ntobeko Sishi) has got Twitter in their feels with his speech.

With the subject of the debate being: “Did Nelson Mandela and the ruling party sell out black South Africans?”, Ntokozo argued that the former president and his government have failed the nation and that promises made on the freedom charter have not been met.

Watch his speech here:

His response to the debate topic got Twitter fans in their feels and we are living for the comments.

Here are just a few choice reactions from followers of the DStv soapie:

#gomoramzansi After that Ntokozo debate, we have to take this to the streets! Amandla!! pic.twitter.com/JNP18VsPUf — CEAZE CHUMZ (@MoeletsiChumudi) August 12, 2020

#gomoramzansi Damn. The future is bright. Comradea did you hear Ntokozo? Did you hear how self conscious he is? Ntokozo is part of the woke gang, then the other boy is an ANC apologist pic.twitter.com/2McpCD89Yj — 5 odds and Less per slip (@ogee_deGraduate) August 12, 2020

