How to attend Bob Mabena’s memorial without breaking lockdown regulations

Fans, admirers and supporters of the late Bob Mabena can do their part to honour the memory of the late DJ by attending his memorial from the comfort of their own homes.

According to a statement issued by family reps, the memorial will take place later today (Thursday, 13 August 2020) at 3pm. All proceedings will be broadcast live via Power FM.

Since news of his passing, fans have called for the DJ to be honoured in a state funeral and while this may not be the case, Mabena will be laid to rest in Saturday, 15 August 2020 at 12.30pm.

The funeral proceedings will also be broadcast on Power FM.

Speaking via their statement, the Mabena family recognised how loved Bob was but implored fans to adhere to lockdown regulations by rather hosting their own virtual memorial services for the late DJ should they wish to honour him over and above the ceremonies arranged by his family – which will be attended by a maximum of 50 people with social distancing protocols observed.

NOTICE: The Mabena and POWER 98.7 family invites all South Africans to join in virtual memorial and funeral services. #RIPBobMabena pic.twitter.com/iHTX2inSNn — POWER 98.7 (@Powerfm987) August 12, 2020

