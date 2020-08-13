WATCH: pH Raw X talks music and his new album ‘Sense Experience & Ekeyoto’

Award-winning rapper and music producer pH Raw X, whose real name is Gift Nkuna, is shaking up the music scene.

His influence on South African hip hop has earned him the title of a top-tier producer.

He has produced hits for several platinum artists including Sho Madjozi, K.O, AKA and Kuli Chana, among many others.

He released his debut album titled Sense Experience & Ekeyoto as an artist in February 2020 and it is nothing short of a celebration of his musical genius.

The album has established him as a talent that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the best artists on the global stage.

