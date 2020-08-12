WATCH: Vusi Mahlasela opens up about new album ‘Shebeen Queen’

Activist and singer-songwriter Vusi Mahlasela returns to the music scene with his latest album Shebeen Queen.

He last dropped an album in 2013 titled Sing to The People, which was recorded at the Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg.

The new live album is a tribute to Mahlasela’s grandmother Idah – a strong woman who raised him and was respected by all in the community.

She owned a shebeen which she ran from her home in the Pretoria township of Mamelodi – this is where Mahlasela found his love of music.

Through the album, he celebrates township music and relives the stories behind the songs.

Shebeen Queen will be released on 14 August.

