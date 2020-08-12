Entertainment 12.8.2020 04:07 pm

WATCH: Vusi Mahlasela opens up about new album ‘Shebeen Queen’

Refilwe Modise
African folk singer Vusi Mahlasela performs at the memorial of musician, Oliver Tuku Mtukudzi at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein, 5 February 2019. Picture: Neil McCartney

We sat down with the legendary musician ahead of his latest offering.

Activist and singer-songwriter Vusi Mahlasela returns to the music scene with his latest album Shebeen Queen.

He last dropped an album in 2013 titled Sing to The People, which was recorded at the Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg.

The new live album is a tribute to Mahlasela’s grandmother Idah – a strong woman who raised him and was respected by all in the community.

She owned a shebeen which she ran from her home in the Pretoria township of Mamelodi – this is where Mahlasela found his love of music.

Through the album, he celebrates township music and relives the stories behind the songs.

Shebeen Queen will be released on 14 August.

