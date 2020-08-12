10 memorable quotes from Frank Orji’s new book ‘No One is Coming For You’

Award-winning filmmaker Frank Orji has released a thought-provoking book titled No One is Coming For You to challenge readers to step out of their dogmatised mental cocoons and embrace real freedom.

The Nigerian businessman, author, music producer and sought-after inspirational speaker has spent most of his adult life living in South Africa.

He co-founded the African Academy of Cinematic Arts, a premier creative arts and media institution in Johannesburg, with Muvhango actress Maumela Mahuwa.

No One is Coming For You advocates the notion that true freedom can only be achieved when a person is free in every way, psychologically, economically, spiritually, physically and socio-politically.

Orji revisited a difficult time in his life in one of the most personal chapters in the book.

“There was a time I came to a crossroads in my life when I felt stuck. Nothing was working,” he wrote.

“My wife, Alisha Orji, is a very good woman. She is a blessing in every sense of the word. During these very difficult times, she was there working very hard to stretch the rand as much as possible.

“My wife only bought groceries from the cheapest stores and sometimes from the road-side market women. We owed our landlord six months’ rent. Things got so bad that I started driving Uber for some guy…”

Here are 10 memorable quotes from No One is Coming For You:

1. I am an illegitimate child. I wasn’t loved by my father; he wasn’t there at all. He probably doesn’t know I exist.

2. Before we can talk about poor people’s choices, lets first talk about their options.

3. The challenge we have today is that we are disconnected from higher self, our spirit, our source. We work so hard to literally worship religious leaders.

4. It’s really difficult for pastors to continuously listen and keep on listening to your problems, laziness, bad decisions and your nonsense, and still prepare a positive message to preach to you on Sunday to make you feel better about you non-motivated self.

5. If they cared, they would give you bread when you are hungry instead of telling you to pray.

6. Your biggest problem is that your expectations of people are too high.

7. Do you want to be the person who is angry with the world, the one that blames everybody, or do you want to be the person who will pick yourself up and do something about your life?

8. I believe that everyone has been given everything they need to become who they were meant to be.

9. To fulfil the purpose of your existence, you must understand and accept your design. You must understand that there is a reason why you behave the way you do and you see things the way you see them.

10. Nobody has changed anything in life by blending in.

No One Is Coming For You is available on Amazon and other digital platforms in audio, ebook and paperback.

