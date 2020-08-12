READ: Model Tino Chinyani pens heartfelt message to baby mama Simz Ngema

Model and television presenter Tino Chinyani has left fans in utter disbelief after revealing in a message posted to social media that he and actress Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema are having their first child together.

“For this gift, you have given me, I promise I will always love, care and be there for you and our seed. May our seed grow to be a leader of change, a leader of hope and serve the Lord in all their ways. My legacy continued, my mini-me. Ladies & gentleman say hello to Dzaddy. A FATHER OF NATIONS,” wrote Chinyani in a caption alongside a series of images of Ngema from her maternity shoot.

Simphiwe shared a similar message via her Instagram page, thanking Chinyani “for this beautiful gift and for teaching me how to love again”.

Only close friends, like Amanda DuPont seemed to know the pair were a couple.

“I cried when you told me. I’ve always kept you in my prayers for a turn in your life-of the joy and love you deserve. Bless your family,” commented DuPont on Ngema’s post.

Other celebs who sent their well-wishes include Minnie Dlamini, Dineo Ranaka, Lerato Kganyago, Somizi and Ntando Duma to name a few.

Fans were left astonished by the news that not only are the pair a couple, but also by the fact that they will soon be a family of three.

Ngema has not publicly romantically been linked to anyone since the passing of her late husband, actor Dumi Masilela in 2017.

