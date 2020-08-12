Mel Bala speaks on the loss of former colleague and long-time friend Bob Mabena

Media personality Melanie ‘Mel’ Bala has broken her silence on the passing of her former colleague and long-time friend Bob Mabena.

In a statement posted to her social media on Wednesday, Bala called Mabena a “young black man from Atteridgeville” for whom the limit did not exist.

“Waking up in a world without Bob is surreal. In a conversation about a legacy project he was busy with, I told him: ‘you, my friend, have LIVED!’ and live he did. Unapologetically so,” wrote Bala.

“Club deejay, primetime radio host, rapper/performer, television presenter, race car driver, radio manager – as a young black man from Atteridgeville, the limit did not exist for Bob. If he wanted it, he went for it.”

Bala went on to reflect about their time working together and added that as a colleague and friend, Mabena always had her back.

“My Tupac-loving, West Coast for life, Jack Daniel’s-drinking, great music-loving, shit-talking, two left feet dancing, hilarious, intense, genuine and generous, protective brother, my TV husband – I will miss you desperately.”

She concluded her statement by asking everyone to lift his loved ones up with love and strength.

Bala is the latest in a long list of fellow entertainers and government officials who have shared their condolences on the passing of the radio veteran.

His death was announced over the weekend after he suffered cardiac arrest during a brief hospital stay.

Details of his funeral and memorial services have yet to be announced.

READ NEXT: Let’s hang on to all the good memories of Bob Mabena – DJ Fresh

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.