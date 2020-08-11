Let’s hang on to all the good memories of Bob Mabena – DJ Fresh

As tributes continued to pour in on Tuesday after the passing of broadcasting legend Bob Mabena on Monday, fellow radio host DJ Fresh shared his memories and tributes for the icon.

Speaking on Power FM lunch talk with Mpho Letsholonyane, Fresh said Mabena was a mentor who never thought of himself as a “big shot”.

“I say it with no shame that he is one of the broadcasters that inspired that in me. To understand to put everyone on the radio.”

After Mabena left the popular 90s music show Studio Mix with Melanie Bala, Fresh said he didn’t have any experience in television when he took over the presenting gig.

But he was still given a chance.

“Not once did Bob give me attitude, in fact, him and Melanie were equally helpful to get me into TV.”

The 94.7 host said he found out about the passing of his friend when he was spending time with his kids.

“Afterwards, I checked my phone and someone had messaged me literally an hour after it happened. This person said they wanted to tell me before the madness started on social media. I am glad I actually missed it because the time I spend with my kids would have actually been interrupted.

“We spent an awesome hour or two with the kids and all of sudden I had to deal with this. My phone was ringing off the hook.”

Fresh says the more good memories he shares, the less sadness he feels.

“Lets hang on to all the good memories of Bob Mabena. There are a ton of good memories. There is Bob the broadcaster the business person, there is Bob the TV guy, Bob the family man, Bob the racing car at same stage, Bob the rapper, there’s Bob the SAMA award winner too. He has so much we can hang on to lets enjoy his legacy.

“The bar has been set so high for all of us.”

