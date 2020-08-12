WATCH: Expert tips on how artists can avoid bad business deals

The story of South African artists getting robbed of their royalties and not being paid for their work is a recurring problem in the local entertainment industry.

Rapper AKA earlier this year in May claimed he did not get “a single cent” for his collaboration with Reebok for the SneAKA collection.

Taking to Twitter, he said that he never received any proceeds from the sale of the sneakers that bear his name.

Then, last week, the music video for Master KG’s smash hit Jerusalema was abruptly removed from YouTube.

A message on the popular video hosting platform read: “This video contains content from WMG, who has blocked it on copyright grounds.”

The Citizen spoke to attorney Manaileng Maphike, a specialist in entertainment and copyright law, on how artists can avoid getting into bad agreements.

