Pearl Thusi slammed for ‘pretending’ not to have created 2020 mood calendar

An attempt to be part of a cute calendar trend by Queen Sono actress Pearl Thusi ended with the star getting dragged by her short-tempered fans.

The star shared a calendar featuring images of herself attached to every month. The trend began as a way to use scenes from popular shows and movies to both show how we’re coping with the global lockdown and how every month since January is starting to feel like the same thing over and over again.

“Who did this?” asked Pearl along with laughing emojis.

However, many were led to believe she made it herself as Twitter indicated that the tweet was sent via Planoly – an end to end Instagram management platform and social media management tool.

Planoly recently announced via their Twitter account that they have another app affiliated to their company that has a platform with a template where one can make the calendar to show their 2020 mood.

So fans put two and two together and got five (yes, five).

But it wasn’t Pearl

Although many are convinced that she created it herself simply because her tweet was shared via Planoly, a quick look at the bottom right corner of the image (in the September block) shows that the image was created by @thepostofficially who would then be the originator of the image.

Additionally, a lot of Pearl’s new Instagram uploads are also shared to Twitter, which goes to show that she is using Planoly as a social media management tool to post the same post across multiple platforms in one go.

