Palesa Mocuminyane joins Isibaya to boost viewer numbers

The producers of Isibaya, the once-popular SABC Zulu drama, are casting local actress and mother to Somizi Mhlongo’s daughter, Palesa Mocuminyane, in upcoming episodes.

This is also not Mocuminyane’s first time on television and she is best known for her role as music executive Palesa in the SABC 1 soapie Generations.

She has, however, been off the small screen for some time since departing from the now-defunct Generations series in June 2009.

Isibaya media liaison officer Sayitsheni smoke to a local tabloid this weekend and said: “It’s all good for her to make a comeback as we know that acting is her first love. She’ll be there for a certain period.”

Another Isibaya source told the publication that the producers are bringing in more new faces to help boost the low numbers.

